Kaitaia's Collard Tavern hosted the qualifying competition for places in the Far North squad to play in the Northland darts championships at the Far North (Kaitaia) RSA this weekend. The team is:

Mixed pairs - Brian and Jo Steed, Tyla Stevenson and Steve Doak, Cameron Thomas and Melena Thomas, John Proctor and Millie Thomas.

Ladies' pairs - Jo Steed and Donna Smith, Ariana Popata and Rochelle Popata, Gina Dunn and Erana Watts, Millie Thomas and Melena Thomas.

Men's pairs - Derek Ashley and Chris Bell, Brian Steed and Steve Doak, Dan and Stu Job, Rocky Manga and Chris Silich.

Ladies' singles - Jo Steed, Ariana Popata, Erana Watts and Millie Thomas.

Mean's singles - Rocky Manga, Derek Ashley, Brian Steed and Jaymie Hilton-Jones.

Husband and wife - Jo and Brian Steed, Erana and Ted Watts.

Twelve 180s were hit in the qualifiers, Steve Doak and Brian Steed throwing three each, with one apiece for Jaymie Hilton-Jones, Jeff Hobson, Rocky Manga, Cam Thomas, Laurence Erstich and Derek Ashley. Jeff Hobson scored a highest finish of 130.

The Far North team will be competing against Whangārei and the Bay of Islands, starting at 10am on Saturday with the mixed pairs, followed by the men's and ladies' pairs, resuming at 10am on Sunday with the husbands and wives then the men's and ladies' singles.

Meanwhile last week's club games saw the Magpies host Mussel Rock at the Awanui Sports Complex. Tyla Stevenson led the Magpies' scoring, while Mussel Rock's Jaymie Hilton-Jones hit 17 100-plus scores and Denny Watling hit a match-high finish of 125. Mussel Rock overpowered the Magpies, winning 16-0.

RSA Red were at home to a close one against the Collards Raiders. Les Roberts topped the Reds' scoring, and Tim Warneford had three great wins, while the Raiders' Derek Ashley hit a 180 and a match-high finish of 100 finish. Leading 8-5, the Reds lost the last three games and the match was decided with a 1001 team game, which the Reds won to take the match 9-8.

The Kaitaia RSA was also the venue for the Tōtara vs Coasters clash. There were 67 ton-plus scores, Dan Job leading for Tōtara and Bob Knaggs hitting 17 for the Coasters, while team mate Bruce Jackson hit a 180. Dan hit the match-high finish of 86 but the Coasters prevailed, sneaking home 9-7.

Whatuwhiwhi's based Tuatua Tavern hosted the RSA Nomads, and were in top form, with Ben Bowmar and Marshall Cook doing the bulk of the scoring. Tuatua captain Warren Scott hit a 102 match-high finish. Nomads Ian Webb and Harry Tepania got some good scoring going but the Tuatua Tavern finished well and won 12-4.

Waipapakauri hosted 90 Mile Collards, where there were 65 ton-plus scores. Steve Doak hit a 104 finish, only to be out finished with a match-high 120 from Brian Steed, while 90 Miler Jody Hunter hit a 180 and John Proctor top-scored for Waipapakauri. Local captain John Marinkovich got a crucial game to help Waipapakauri win 9-7.

The Houhora Warriors were at home to RSA Kauri, and all scored equally well. Shane Godinet hit a match-high finish of 108, while Cameron Thomas led the Kauri scoring. The Warriors all stepped up a notch though, and won 12-4.

XL Mussel Rock hosted the Ahipara Aces, whose Jason Matthews hit a match-high finish of 93 while dad Robbie top-scored for them. Chris Silich top-scored for XL, and reserve Karl Watson had two good wins. Rocky Manga won all his games to help XL win 12-4.

The draw for tomorrow night is:

Aces vs Mussel Rock, Nomads vs XL Mussel, Warriors vs Tuatua, Kauri a bye, DWI vs Magpies, Raiders a bye, Totara a bye, Chiefs vs 90 Mile , Coasters vs Waipapakauri, Arrows v RSA Red.