Two Horeke youngsters were at the centre of the excitement at last Friday's ANZ Premiership netball match in Auckland.

Erana Koroi, 10, and her cousin Arama Koroi, 9, played an essential role in the match when they led the Pulse and Steel out on to centre court, before having a photo taken with team captains Katrina Rore and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit.

The cousins then watched the action from seats next to the players' bench.

Erana, a keen netballer at Horeke School, won a chance to meet Rore and Selby-Rickit through the ANZ Future Captains competition.

Advertisement

Horeke cousins and netball fans Erana Koroi, 10, and Arama Koroi, 9, at last week's big game in Auckland. Photo / Andrew Cornaga

Erana was able to bring along a friend so she chose Arama, who also goes to Horeke School.

''I was really nervous but excited to meet the players. My favourite part was getting to high-five all the players and meeting Katrina Rore, who is my favourite player,'' Erana said.

''It was so exciting being right there with all the action happening so close to me. It was awesome to just see the players doing their drills, watching them jump so high was amazing."

With community netball clubs facing many challenges at present, ANZ head of sponsorship Sue McGregor said the bank wanted to support young netballers with uplifting experiences like the Future Captains Competition.

She hoped bringing young players on to centre court with their favourite netball stars would inspire them to pursue their own netball dreams.

The Pulse beat the Southern Steel 40-37.