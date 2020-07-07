Kaitaia received more rain than the monthly average in June, the first time that has happened since September last year.

The Northland Age recorded 164.1mm on 22 days, slightly more than the 90-year average of 159.7mm on 19 days, taking the total for the first half of the year to 390.3mm on 66 days.

The same six months last year delivered 351.9mm on 71 days, while the average is 662.5mm on 81 days.

More than 60 per cent of June's rain, 101.3mm, fell on the last eight days of the month.

Advertisement

Tony Schluter also had a wet June at Lake Ohia, recording 143mm of rain on 29 days, taking the total for the last six months to 468mm on 75 days, still short of last year's 502mm on 70 days.

The six-month average there was 729mm on 69 days.

NIWA's expectations for Northland for the next three months are that temperatures will be warmer than usual, with rainfall, soil moisture and river flows all near average.