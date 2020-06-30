Ōkaihau College students Zoe and Nick Harrison took third place in the grand final of the 2020 Junior Young Farmer competition after a week of practical activities, modules and a written exam. The final itself comprised a six-round quiz against the other four teams, moderated by television personality Te Radar.

Nick and Zoe, who are cousins, were the first students from Ōkaihau College to reach the grand final, let alone the top three.

The school was also very well represented in the national AgriKids competition, with Ben Quarrie, Grace Sanders and Gemma Harrison, Zoe's sister, placing in the top five in New Zealand.