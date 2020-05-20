Jack Rogers and George Steed might have been forgiven if they treated themselves to a small tipple on Tuesday night.

They didn't get to go to the gala dinner that would have been the glittering finale of this year's New Zealand plumbing conference because there wasn't one, thanks to Covid-19, but they did pick up two awards.

Jack, who has been in the plumbing industry for almost 50 years, was recognised for his huge contribution to the industry and his community, his commitment to running a business and to developing young and future plumbers with the Graeme Victor Smith award, while his 20-year-old apprentice George won one of three Plumbing World scholarships.

Jack's citation described him as well known and respected in his community for his strong family and business values, a firm believer in social responsibility who supported local sports teams, community activities and major fundraisers. A member of Master Plumbers for 28 years, he had many longstanding employees, including the first apprentice he trained shortly after establishing Rogers & Rogers in Kaitaia in 1975.

Advertisement

He had trained more than 18 apprentices, given local Gateway students a taste for careers in plumbing and helped run Plumbing World's Young Plumber of the Year events. He currently employed three Masterlink apprentices, including Valentino Eyer, the only apprentice to make it to the national final of the 2019 Young Plumber competition.

George Steed, in the third year of his plumbing, drainlaying and gasfitting apprenticeship, began his training at Rogers & Rogers after completing the Gateway programme through Kaitaia College. He won the 2018 inaugural Hudson Sellars apprentice scholarship, presented each year to assist a promising young person into a trades career in the Northland region, and within a year was carrying out a wide variety of maintenance plumbing work to a high standard.

Plumbing World scholarships are awarded to Masterlink apprentices who have demonstrated diligence in their studies and a passion for the industry.

Tuesday night's awards ceremony was a virtual one, using cameras in multiple locations and Zoom technology, which aired on Facebook.