

Northlanders have proved themselves to be a clumsy bunch, clocking up hundreds of injuries while mostly confined to their homes during the strict nationwide lockdown.

The latest data from the Accident Compensation Corporation shows residents racked up 1644 claims for the period from March 25 to April 18, slipping, tripping and falling, and wounding themselves while undertaking home renovation projects.

This is despite government warnings to avoid anything high risk while at Covid-19 alert level 4 and where the only travelling is meant to be local and for essential reasons, such as to get food or medicine.

"Our home is typically the place we feel safest but it's actually the most dangerous place in New Zealand, according to the volume of injuries that happen there each year," ACC head of injury prevention Isaac Carlson said.

Overall, Kiwis made 33,586 claims for accidents during the lockdown period to date.

While injury claims have dropped to as low as a third of their level compared to the same period last year, "we're still averaging around 10,000 injury claims each week during lockdown", Carlson said.

Injuries around the home continued to top the list, ranging from strains from lifting and carrying to bites and scratches from animals and insects.

In Northland there were nearly 1300 claims for injuries sustained at home.

These included 576 claims for slips, trips and falls and 33 claims for home DIY projects as many took the lockdown as an opportunity to catch up on home renovation projects.

There have been more than 30 accident claims related to DIY projects during the lockdown, with many people catching up on home renovations around the house. Photo / File

There were a further 106 claims related to sports and recreation - including 10 for water sports which is not allowed - and 56 work-related claims.

Another 24 were for motor vehicle accidents, and there were 161 other injuries outside of homes.

As the country prepares to move out of lockdown into level 3 on Tuesday, Carlson said people should continue to seek help from medical professionals without delay for any new or existing conditions and injuries.

Many health providers including doctors, physios and chiropractors are offering consultations over the phone or by video call, he said.

Amy Gillespie, a physiotherapist at Physio North in Whangarei, said while she hasn't been able to see clients in person over the last month, she has been giving "virtual consultations".

This includes advice, education, exercise prescriptions and personalised management plans via a secure online video platform.

However, this doesn't suit everyone, as many will be needing hands-on treatment, she said.

Gillespie is expecting an influx of people through her doors as the country moves down to levels where she can operate safely.

"Life doesn't stop despite being in lockdown. People are still doing things in the garden, and a lot of people are doing DIY renovations," she said.

"Especially working from home, people are developing back or neck pain because they're working in situations, like working from the dining table, which are not ideal. Lots of people are starting to develop those aches and pains."

ACC advises residents to keep their home office spaces free from loose power cables, clutter and kids' toys.

When working at home it's important to "get physical" by getting up and about often, whether it's a walk around the house, some gentle stretching or push-ups in the back yard.