The Northland Age is preparing to resume publishing on Tuesday next week.

Things won't quite be back to normal though. The office will not be open to the public, and is unlikely to be at least for some time yet, while national and world news is likely to take the place of sport. But while the focus will remain on Covid-19 for some time to come, we will be striving to keep readers informed of what is happening in their community.

Work has already begun to inform advertisers that publishing will resume, and we will be doing all we can to contribute to what everyone hopes will be a return to something approaching normal sooner rather than later. The office phone in Kaitaia (09 408-0330) will be answered when possible, although all but one of the Age crew will continue working from home.

The best contact for advertising will be Sharon Adams, on 0274 884-232, and for editorial Peter Jackson on 021 516-763.

Advertisement

Home deliveries will also resume on Tuesday, and the Age will be available at all the usual outlets that are open for business.