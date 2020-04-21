RNZ National is partnering with the RSA and New Zealand Defence Force to broadcast a special Dawn Service on Saturday - Anzac Day. Coverage starts at 5.50am, with the official Stand At Dawn service starting at 6am. Northlanders are urged to stand at their letterbox, at the front door, in their lounge, on their balcony, or in the driveway to honour the day, with Anzac Day commemorations cancelled across the country due to the Covid-19 lockdown. RNZ's 'virtual' Dawn Service will be presented by Shannon Haunui-Thompson, and will include The Last Post, and a reading of the Ode of Remembrance in both Teo Reo Māori and English.

Girl who died in parked car collision named

Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari, 18, died when the parked car she was sitting in was hit by another vehicle in Moerewa. Photo / Facebook

Police have named the 18-year-old who died in Moerewa on Sunday as Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari. The parked car she was sitting in was hit by another vehicle driving on the wrong side of Mason Ave around 7.45pm. The impact shunted her car backwards into a power pole while the other vehicle mounted the kerb and hit a house. Police said they had charged a 43-year-old man with driving with excess breath alcohol and could not rule out further charges. The Serious Crash Unit investigation was continuing. The site was blessed on Sunday night. In a Facebook post, Beattie-Rihari's whānau said her tangihanga would be delayed until Tuesday, once the Covid-19 alert level dropped from 4 to 3. That would allow whānau and friends to give her the send-off she deserved as well as giving everyone a chance to pay their respects. Social distancing of 2m would still be required and only five people at a time could pay their respects. At level 3, funerals are permitted with up to 10 people in attendance.

Lockdown delays Kaikohe dog pound

Advertisement

Far North District Council plans to set up a southern dog pound at Kaikohe have been delayed by Covid-19 restrictions. The council bought Melka Kennels, near Kaikohe aerodrome, before the lockdown but is currently unable to access the site to carry out necessary alterations and additions, Mayor John Carter said. ''It's the difference between a private kennel and a public pound, and the standards we're required to put in place. We just can't address it at the moment.'' In the meantime, the council will continue to use its temporary southern dog pound at Horeke. In 2017, the council bought land at Ngawha from lines company Top Energy for a brand-new southern pound. Council district services manager Dean Myburgh said that land would now be considered for other uses related to growth and development opportunities around Kaikohe.