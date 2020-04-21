The Northland DHB is increasing Covid-19 testing across the region, in partnership with nine Māori health providers who currently deliver mobile services in smaller communities.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Catherine Jackson said the providers had well established relationships with their communities and whānau, experienced staff and established mobile health services. The initial plan was a mobile clinic to go to the smaller communities they currently visit to ensure that whānau Māori had strengthened access to Covid-19 testing and influenza vaccinations.

Whānau Māori were a priority in the DHB's pandemic response.

"Although testing rates for Māori are higher than for non-Māori across all parts of Te Tai Tokerau, there are still some areas where access is harder due to the remote location," Dr Jackson said.

"Additional concerns have been raised by Māori providers, particularly for kaumātua and kuia who are reluctant to come out of their bubbles and communities because they are worried about putting themselves at risk."

Mobile clinics would improve access for those who were showing symptoms of Covid-19 and those who would like to be tested.

The existing seven community-based testing centres in Kaitaia, Kerikeri, Kaikohe, Kawakawa, Rāwene, Dargaville and Whangārei remained open seven days a week (https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-coronavirus-community-testing-centres/).

As at 9am on Tuesday, primary care, DHB hospitals, community-based testing centres (CBTCs) and aged residential care homes had conducted 3073 Covid-19 tests in Northland, 2302 tests of them at CBTCs. Forty-six per cent of those tested were Māori.

No new Covid-19 cases, confirmed or probable, had been notified in the previous 24 hours, the total remaining at 25 confirmed and 2 probable cases. One patient was in a stable condition at Whangārei Hospital, 12 were self-isolating in the community, and 14 had recovered.

Eight patients were Māori and 17 European. Five of the eight confirmed cases of Māori ethnicity had recovered.

Meanwhile the DHB had sent all eligible whānau in Northland a voucher that encouraged them to have their free influenza vaccination and directing them to their local Hauora Health clinic, GP, pharmacy or DHB drive-through clinic (operating from 10am to 2pm week days at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri and the Child Health Hub in Whangārei.

The campaign was currently focusing on the 'priority' population, including pregnant women (any trimester), those aged 65 and over, and those under 65 with any of the medical conditions detailed on the IMAC website (https://www.influenza.org.nz/eligibility-criteria).

Pharmacies and general practices were receiving influenza vaccination supplies on a regular basis to ensure that supply met demand.