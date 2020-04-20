Hone Harawira has joined those calling for caution on easing Covid-19 restrictions to Level 3.

Mr Harawira said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had done a great job of "pushing" the country into Lockdown Level 4, and her leadership throughout had been strong, but he wasn't sure that Māori in Te Tai Tokerau were ready to drop down to Level 3 just yet.

"Our role on Border Control is to protect the people of Tai Tokerau, Māori and Pākeha, from the devastating impact of Covid-19 by stopping people and turning back those who pose a threat to the health and wellbeing of the people of the North. And if what we are hearing from the checkpoints is anything to go by, it might be a while before we can say our people are truly safe," he said.

"The checkpoints engage with the public right across the North, talking to hundreds of people every day and getting feedback on how Covid-19 impacts their lives. And they're getting korero from Māori, Pākeha, whānau, from our old people, iwi liaison police, from Facebook, and in phone calls, texts and emails from caregivers, social services, iwi food distribution workers, health workers, businesses, workers and ordinary mums and dads.

"We did a swing right across the North last week, talking to people about whether to lift the checkpoints. And the word from whānau is almost universal – thank you for the checkpoints, for keeping our communities protected, and for keeping our kaumātua and kuia safe. Can you keep them going till it's all over?"

Mr Harawira acknowledged that there would be businesses wanting to re-open, but the flow of traffic, people and products was not worth jeopardising the health of "our people." And there would be tourists and a lot of Aucklanders who were keen to get back into the North to "squeeze the last of summer's warmth," but there was no support for that either.

"And there will be heaps of our whānau wanting to come home from Auckland and Australia because, well, because Tai Tokerau is home and we've got a really low Covid-19 risk factor. But everywhere we go, the answer is No! We love them all, but keeping our kaumātua and kuia alive is the most important thing right now," he added.

"Covid-19 is no joke. We know that one of the pre-conditions of going to Level 3 is community transmission is under control, but who decides that in a place where community transmission hasn't even been measured yet?

"And another one is that tracing and testing capacity is available to shut down any new outbreak, but you relax the rules and tracing and testing will be a joke.

"We know that Covid-19 comes in waves, it can lie dormant for weeks, it can hit a person more than once, and nobody knows if it's been beaten for good. Do we drop to Level 3 when we know we haven't beaten Covid-19, or do we hold fast to Level 4 until we've nailed the bastard once and for all? The answer is simple."