Far North District Council ratepayers facing economic hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the drought can apply to have their rates deferred for up to six months.

The council adopted the rates relief measure at its April 9 meeting in recognition of the financial hardship many ratepayers, rural, residential and commercial, are facing, effective immediately. Demands for the current year's fourth instalment will be in the mail this week.

Mayor John Carter said the offer was an interim measure until the pandemic's full impact on the economy was known.

"We know many of our residents are struggling financially, because they have lost their jobs or their incomes have been reduced," he said.

Those applying for deferral would need to meet "simple" criteria to demonstrate financial hardship, including loss of income, qualification for the government's pandemic support package or for a mortgage holiday from their bank.

"We want to help ratepayers through this unprecedented event," Mr Carter said.

"If the pandemic means you are struggling to make ends meet, contact us and we will see how we can assist, either by deferring rates bills or by referring you to other government assistance options."

Council staff were also busy exploring central government funding options to help get the district's economy back on track as quickly as possible after the lockdown.

"We have prepared a number of large and small infrastructure proposals we believe will create jobs and stimulate the economy," he added.

Planning was also well advanced on how the council would restart non-essential services once pandemic restrictions were relaxed.

"We will be guided by central government and health experts, but we are acutely aware of the leadership role the council plays in our economy. We will be working hard to make the transition safe and seamless," Mr Carter said.



