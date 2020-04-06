While the career of disgraced Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs player Corey Harawira Naera might currently appear to be in tatters, a local rugby league supporter believes all is not lost for the Far North man.

Harawira Naera and teammate Jayden Okunbor had their registrations cancelled by the NRL after a scandal erupted when it was learned the pair had hosted two teenage schoolgirls in their Port Macquarie hotel room in late February.

Harawira Naera came through the Rugby League Northland age grade programme, and played for both the Northern Swords under-18 and premiership sides before relocating to Auckland, where the transition to a strong Australian NRL prospect was swift.

This saw him noticed by the Kiwis selectors, who picked him for last year's test series win over Great Britain, which included what was described as a "coming-of-age" performance in New Zealand's 12-8 win at Eden Park.

The local rugby league commentator (who did not wish to be named) believes that despite his recent high-profile transgression, Harawira Naera could continue to play professionally, not least thanks to the incident at Port Macquarie being somewhat overshadowed by the cancellation of this year's competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Harawira Naera will likely remain stood down by the NRL when (and if) the competition resumes, if not this year then next, the talented second-rower could well end up being courted by a number of high-profile English clubs, the commentator predicted.