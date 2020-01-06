Five young artists — Kauri Twaddell, Ari Foy, Shaie Comer, Natasha Nel and Vimeanrachna Sam — have interpreted Kaingaroa School's values, which are now displayed on a wall above a 'friendship seat.'

The pupils, under the tutelage of art teacher Gloria Seddon, followed the same process used by students at Kaitaia's Pompallier Catholic School (Talent aplenty at Pompallier, December 24), and according to Mrs Seddon did a "brilliant" job.

"They had never painted before," she said, "but they were very fast learners."

The values are:

Respect — Kia Tika: I respect culture, knowledge, property and the environment, both my own and others'.

Resilience — Kia Manawanui: I am able to bounce back from the tricky parts of life.

Responsibility- Kia Mahara: I am responsible for my learning and actions.

Kindness — Kia Ngāwari: I am kind and caring towards others and myself.

Equity — Kia Pono: I am fair so everyone can succeed and work together.