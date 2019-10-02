There are days when there is not a lot to be seen on the Fairburn Rd, and there are days when might be lucky enough to see Dawn Pearce (left), Simon Pearce, Marcia McPherson, Peter Niepel, Lilo Merker, George Jones, Laurel Wilson and Cushla Wilson skipping along in somewhat unusual garb. The photo was taken at last year's Oktober Fest at the Fairburn Kaiaka Hall, and now the committee is extending an open invitation to this year's event on Sunday, starting at 11am. "Come and enjoy German food and culture, dust off your lederhosen, iron your dirndl and dig out your Tyrolean hat," Peter Niepel said. Admission will be free, with proceeds from sales helping meet the cost of maintaining the hall. SUPPLIED