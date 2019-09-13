She doubled for Charlize Theron in 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman and 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. She has a role in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 and was a stunt double for Tilda Swinton as the White Witch in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe — so who better to get the actors of Kerikeri Youth Theatre up to speed as they prepare to put on their own show based on the CS Lewis fantasy novel?

Reporter Peter de Graaf went along for a look as Kiwi stuntwoman and Hollywood regular Dayna Grant spent last weekend teaching stunt fighting to Kerikeri's future stars of screen and stage.

Practising their kicks, from left, Zoe Fisher, 11, Ayla Buxton, 11, Julie Rosendaal, 9. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Stuntwoman Dayna Grant leads the kids through a fight sequence. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Jack Laird, 11, fends off a kick from professional stunt double Dayna Grant. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri 12-year-old Avalon Hart practises her kicks - just watch out for the photographer! Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fourteen-year-old Lydia Bailie-Bellew, left, spars with Anni Cameron, 13. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Nine-year-old Julie Rosendaal dodges a kick from Leah Shrubshall, also 9. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Pow! John Oszajca (Kerikeri) wallops Willi Henley (Kaikohe). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Budding stuntwoman Avalon Hart, 12, grabs Amber Robinson, 12, left, and Ciara Andrews, 13, by the hair. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Poppy Oakley, 13, reels from a mock punch landed by Tiana Morris, 12. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri drama teacher Bridget Crooks is about to be attacked by a demon, more usually known as her husband Hamish Crooks. Photo / Peter de Graaf