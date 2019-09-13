She doubled for Charlize Theron in 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman and 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. She has a role in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 and was a stunt double for Tilda Swinton as the White Witch in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe — so who better to get the actors of Kerikeri Youth Theatre up to speed as they prepare to put on their own show based on the CS Lewis fantasy novel?

Reporter Peter de Graaf went along for a look as Kiwi stuntwoman and Hollywood regular Dayna Grant spent last weekend teaching stunt fighting to Kerikeri's future stars of screen and stage.

Practising their kicks, from left, Zoe Fisher, 11, Ayla Buxton, 11, Julie Rosendaal, 9. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Stuntwoman Dayna Grant leads the kids through a fight sequence. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Jack Laird, 11, fends off a kick from professional stunt double Dayna Grant. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kerikeri 12-year-old Avalon Hart practises her kicks - just watch out for the photographer! Photo / Peter de Graaf
Fourteen-year-old Lydia Bailie-Bellew, left, spars with Anni Cameron, 13. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nine-year-old Julie Rosendaal dodges a kick from Leah Shrubshall, also 9. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Pow! John Oszajca (Kerikeri) wallops Willi Henley (Kaikohe). Photo / Peter de Graaf
Budding stuntwoman Avalon Hart, 12, grabs Amber Robinson, 12, left, and Ciara Andrews, 13, by the hair. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Poppy Oakley, 13, reels from a mock punch landed by Tiana Morris, 12. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kerikeri drama teacher Bridget Crooks is about to be attacked by a demon, more usually known as her husband Hamish Crooks. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kerikeri Theatre Company's stunt-fighting trainees with Dayna Grant in the second row, second from right. Photo / Peter de Graaf
