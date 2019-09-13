On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
She doubled for Charlize Theron in 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman and 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. She has a role in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 and was a stunt double for Tilda Swinton as the White Witch in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe — so who better to get the actors of Kerikeri Youth Theatre up to speed as they prepare to put on their own show based on the CS Lewis fantasy novel?
Reporter Peter de Graaf went along for a look as Kiwi stuntwoman and Hollywood regular Dayna Grant spent last weekend teaching stunt fighting to Kerikeri's future stars of screen and stage.