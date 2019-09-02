'Build it and they will come' became 'Serve breakfast and they will come' at the Cooper's Beach Bowling Club on Friday.

The Mangonui Lions Club did its bit by maintaining its 'mega' breakfast standard, and supporters once again turned out in droves, a few down on last year but this time featuring a flock of local body election candidates, who might have been hungrier than usual, or unable to resist a captive, well-fed audience.

One local business that traditionally pays for its entire staff to feast on sausages, scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns, spaghetti, baked beans, fruit, cereal and toasts wasn't there this time, but Mike Pooley said about 220 people were served, and there was every hope that this year's contribution to the Cancer Society's Daffodil Day fundraiser would match if not beat last year's $8000.

Lions also sizzled sausages at the Cooper's Beach shops and rattled collection buckets in the street at Mangonui, while the raffle table at the breakfast did a roaring trade.