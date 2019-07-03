The Mangonui Waterfront Facilities Working Group is seeking community feedback on plans to redevelop the waterfront.

The group has devised a draft concept plan that includes extending the wharf alongside the curved section of the Neva Clarke McKenna Boardwalk, near the war memorial, and installing a gangway and pontoon, extending the southern end of the boardwalk about 550m to Māori Point (opposite Grey Street), building a walkway from Māori Point to the reserve next to SH10, and replacing an 80m interim safety barrier, which was installed on the boardwalk last year to comply with a resource consent, with planter boxes and seats.

The wharf would be built up to 600mm below the boardwalk between the Four Square and the war memorial to remove the need for a safety barrier (ramped at the Four Square end to provide easy access to the boardwalk above), with a new jetty near Thomas St, including a gangway, pontoon and tidal steps. Some parking spaces would be reconfigured and new streetlights installed.

The working group is not proposing safety barriers between Thomas St and the Four Square, but accepts they might be needed on the new section between Thomas St and the Esquire Motel, given that it would primarily be a thoroughfare rather than a wharf, and the Building Code requires a barrier where there is a fall of a metre or more. If possible, the existing safety barrier will be installed there to reduce costs.

Spokesman Eddie Aickin said the concept was designed to connect the village with the harbour and provide access to the water for recreational activities, including boating, fishing and swimming.

"We have tried to come up with a plan that minimises the need for safety barriers and supports a wider range of activities at the waterfront, so it becomes a more vibrant public space," he said.

"We are trying to create a plan that has broad community support and is compliant with the law. However, ultimately consent authorities and the consent process will determine the final design, including where safety barriers are needed."

Public comment closes on July 31.

Meanwhile the district council had $1.12 million for some elements of the concept, which could be eligible for a Provincial Growth Fund grant.

"We need to demonstrate that the project will create tourism jobs and help Māori and the wider community to realise their aspirations," Mr Aickin added.

"We will seek feedback from the community, hapū Matarahurahu and kaitiaki o Ngāti Kahu on other elements of the redevelopment before lodging a resource consent application. An expected outcome is to enrich the experience of Mangonui and the harbour for residents and visitors to the area, with signs explaining historic, cultural and ecological values."