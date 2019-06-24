John Carter has confirmed that he will seek a third term as the Far North's Mayor in October's local government elections.

He first won the job in 2013, after 24 years as MP for Bay of Islands/Northland, followed by a term as High Commissioner to the Cook Islands.

Mr Carter said there were a number of processes and projects that he wanted to see through, including the completion of a number of projects supported by the government's Provincial Growth Fund, which he said offered a huge opportunity for the betterment of the entire Far North.

The list included the Manea project in the South Hokianga, the building of dams and consequential horticultural development, the expansion of Top Energy's power plant at Ngāwhā, Kaikohe's Hub Centre and industrial park, continued upgrading of the cycle trail, Kawakawa's Te Hononga project and Kaitaia's sports hub.

Advertisement

"This is an exciting future for our district, a district that I want to continue to proudly lead, and see prosper with the many and varied opportunities for growth that are coming our way," he said.

It was also a busy time for the council, which was reviewing its building and resource consenting systems, digitising its property records, reviewing a number of bylaws, considering new technology to improve water and sewage systems, continually scrutinising its road and infrastructure programmes, and maintaining its dialogue with iwi and hapū to ensure they and the council understood each other's and worked more closely for the betterment of the people they both represented.

"There has been a lot happening, there is a lot still happening, and I would like to ensure that we keep up the momentum we have gained," he said.

"I want to continue to use my experience and relationships, keeping my focus on what is practical and affordable, and use my drive and approachability to see that these projects and issues continue to be addressed and put in place for the benefit of us all."