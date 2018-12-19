News of Sunday's incident in Kaikohe prompted a 74-year-old Kaitaia woman to reveal that she had been attacked by a dog two weeks ago, as she walked in Matthews' Ave.

The dog had rushed out from a property "like a flash," ripped a chunk of flesh that she described as the size of a tomato from her left calf then "shot off like a rocket."

The woman, who did not wish to be named, flagged down a passing police patrol and asked for a ride home, but was delivered to Kaitaia Hospital.

On Tuesday she was facing 10 more weeks of twice-weekly changes of dressing. The wound was healing, but ached "like hell."

She had reported the attack to the district council, and the dog had been destroyed the next day.

"I love dogs," the woman said, "but why aren't dogs like this rounded up? I'm lucky I've got chunky legs, but what would have happened if it had attacked a child?"