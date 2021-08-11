Anti-P Ministry visits Far North

The Anti-P Ministry crew arrive at Kaitaia's St Saviour's Anglican Church. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

"Hate the meth, love the addict" was the message from a former drug addict visiting the Far North on Tuesday.

Anti-P Ministry founder Brendon Warne and his team traveled to Kaitaia from Auckland on their Rerenga Wairua bus to help raise awareness about methamphetamine addiction.

The Anti-P Ministry is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to visiting towns and communities across Aotearoa to offer support for people struggling with the drug.

The team were invited to speak at a special Rongopai House event at St Saviour's Church where Warne talked about how he finally kicked the habit.

"It was on a six-day hikoi from Cape Reinga to Waitangi with kaumatua Wiremu Wiremu when I finally got clean," Warne said.

"Kaumatua Wiremu is unfortunately no longer with us, but he made us promise to not stop the mahi after the hikoi, so the Anti-P Ministry was essentially about honouring his request.

"My daughter was also a big motivator for me to change and while I've relapsed a couple of times, I've now been clean for five years.

"Since starting the Anti-P Ministry we've been all over the country with our message, from Timaru to Taumarunui to Gisborne."

Kaitaia has recently been in the spotlight again for its challenges with "P" and was dubbed the "Meth Capital" of New Zealand, following high levels of methamphetamine found in wastewater samples.

The tests were conducted over two years and found Kaitaia recorded more than double the national average of consumption per capita per week.

Warne said while he agreed there were high levels of meth usage in Kaitaia, he didn't feel it was an issue unique to the Far North.

"To be honest, there are a lot of people around New Zealand who have found out in the last 20-30 years that the way to make fast money is to sell methamphetamine.

"It's quicker than working a nine to five job and it's sad because children are now seeing that.

"Prevention education is something we feel needs to happen in order to prevent this from becoming a problem and that's why we're now trying to get into schools.

"Some people think it's too young to talk to kids about this stuff, but we don't because we're already seeing so many youth doing it.

"We feel if we can tell them about our experiences with drugs and get them to understand they're making money off hurting others, hopefully we can make a difference."

Kaitaia mum of two and former meth addict, Haley Fryer, knows first-hand just how "P" can destroy your life.

Fryer works for Rongopai House, where she supports parents trying to give up their addiction and where she herself got help to battle her addiction demons.

Tuesday's event was organised by Fryer who said it was important as a former addict to show others there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"I started smoking meth on and off from about 16 and while I had periods of being clean, in June 2018 I got swept up in Operation Ghost and sent to jail," Fryer said.

"My kids were only five months and 2-years-old at the time, so I was lucky to get home detention.

"That's where I went to Rongopai House's Feed My Lambs programme for mums and children and I think because my kids were involved, it made me wake up and realise unless I needed to do something.

"Rongopai House was a huge help, mainly because they saw something in me I didn't see in myself which completely changed my life.

"I've managed to stay clean since then and after initially volunteering with the programme, I've gone on to become employed as their program and funding assistant and recently bought my first house in Kaitaia.

"I think it's important for people to understand that addiction doesn't discriminate, rich or poor, anyone can get hooked."

St Saviour's Church Vicar and Rongopai House director, Dino Houtas, has also come from a background of drugs, sexual abuse and domestic violence.

He said despite the challenges faced by the Far North, he felt there was a lack of rehabilitation and recovery services to meet demand.

"It's quite difficult to get substantial support with methamphetamine or any addiction, nor are there resources, mental health or medical, to help people.

"The critical thing for all of us working in this space is that we don't have a local detox centre for any sort of addiction, meth or heroin, or rehab centres and the closest place people can go is always at capacity.

"That's a barrier for many people to get help and so it's left to us grass roots agencies, but what we really need is government funding to provide more resources in order to make a difference."

Houtas said events such as the one held on Tuesday were one of the ways to support people with drug addiction and that collaboration with other agencies was essential to make up for the lack of resources on the ground.

To follow the Anti-P Ministry, search Anti-P Ministry on Instagram or Facebook or visit: https://antipministry.com/