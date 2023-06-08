“It was about making it okay to try new things, and having a substance-free platform to enjoy each other’s company,” said Ruffie Jerard of the Orauta Comets, the women's softball team she has coached and plays on.

When R’phael Jerard returned home to Northland a few years ago, she was stricken by the lack of sports facilities and substance-free opportunities to socialise.

Driven by her whānau’s innate love of sport, Ruffie did something about it.

Softball has since became an accessible platform for local wāhine to try something new and to enjoy each others’ company without alcohol.

Upon moving to Moerewa, the elder sister to All Blacks stars Akira and Rieko Ioane noticed the less-than-central role of sport in many Northlanders’ lives, and attributed the difference to the unique challenges of living here.

“We’ve always been a sporting family; it’s just something we couldn’t live without,” said Jerard (Ngāpuhi).

“From basketball to netball, softball and rugby, every winter and summer we’ve always played sport.

“That seems quite foreign for the majority in Northland.

“There are different struggles and realities here, and sport becomes less of a priority.”

She also noticed it seemed to be the norm to socialise predominantly at parties or pubs.

“We wanted to move away from that focus on alcohol, and let wāhine see they could actually have fun and connect without substances.

“And, being in such a small town, everyone seems to know everyone’s business - whether it’s good gossip or not-so-good.

“We wanted to give people something positive to talk about, and something different to do.”

Jerard was surprised to find Northland’s lack of indoor sport facilities she could just book in and play at, and noted its impact on her wellness.

“I need it for my mental health, to feel grounded. If I’m not playing sports, life just doesn’t have balance. But we said: let’s not moan about it; let’s start something.

“Something for local women to come out and enjoy together. Something that was just for them, and to give them a bit of time away from mothering to destress.”

With the support of her husband Duane Jerard - who has represented New Zealand and Samoa in international softball - they started an amateur women’s softball team, “taught the game and harnessed the skills”, borrowing inspiration and even a name from local 1980s team the Orauta Comets.

In the two seasons since, local wāhine spanning more than five decades in age have reaped the rich rewards of team sport, and are proud members of a winning team after topping the Mid North Softball Association Women’s Division last season.

“Duane’s the one who taught us all the high-level softball skills and etiquette. We definitely couldn’t have done it without him.”

Jerard said the team had become a point of positive focus for her teammates, mostly mums who had never before played sport or left the area.

For those who had played sport before, Jerard said the team “made it okay for them to re-enter that world”.

Jerard learned the value of sport from her mother - Silver Fern Sandra Ioane (previously Wihongi) - and father - Samoan rugby union player Eddie Ioane.

”Mum was always involved in sports. Having us kids was never an excuse to not develop her talents, nor was working fulltime.

”We’d go with her to trainings. I even went on tour with them once. That rubbed off on us.”

Player and mum Summah (third from left at back) said the solid relationships forged with her teammates were the biggest of many benefits of playing softball on the Orauta Comets with Ruffie Jerard (far right at back).

Team member Summah described the new possibilities brought to her life.

“As a mum, your own wellbeing gets put on the back burner because we need to make sure everyone and everything is taken care of.

“Joining our club has given me the confidence to do something for myself, give everything a go, and be more open-minded to trying something new outside my comfort zone.”

Jerard said after noticing how hard it seemed to be for local women to accept praise, cheering and congratulations, she set out to encourage the idea that it was okay to try new things.

“We’ve noticed the tendency for people here at home to withdraw from doing something new, possibly for fear of rejection from their community.

“And we’ve noticed a huge difference in the women who keep coming back each season.

“Most players were women who hadn’t invested in themselves for a while. So many have just flourished.”

Summah had previously played only netball, but now plays rugby and is considering soccer or league to carry her through winter until softball season returns.

“It has definitely given me something to look forward to. But the biggest benefit has been meeting all the amazing wāhine in our club and building solid relationships with them.”

Jerard was heartened by the apparent impact made on players.

“One player was overwhelmed with emotion when she realised it was the first time her kids had a reason to cheer for her.”

Jerard said she aimed to share the learnings that come with softball - like discipline - most especially with vulnerable youth who stood to gain the life-changing opportunities of sport.

“We take pride in our appearance and every aspect of how we conduct ourselves. There’s no smoking in the dugout, and we turn up an hour early to warm up.

“Ultimately, we want college scholarships to become an option. This isn’t just a backyard game. It can take you places.”

Another player who described herself as “a quiet person without many friends” wished to remain anonymous, but shared her belief that the “team has love, respect and pride for one another. That is what makes us special.”

With players ranging in age from 17 to 68, the bounty of goodness was available to all.

“That’s the beauty of softball. You don’t have to be the most athletic, the youngest or the fittest.

“We focus on winning off the diamond, and those good vibes make a huge difference throughout our lives.”