A whale of a Far North tale

A gingko toothed beaked whale, photographed off North Cape (for the first time ever in NZ waters). Photo / Will Rayment (Facebook)

Paihia-based collective Far Out Ocean Research is not unused to spotting rare marine creatures off Northland's coasts (Close encounters of a maritime kind, Northland Age January 26), but the current excursion has produced an extraordinary result.

One of the most mysterious whales of them all, never before seen alive in New Zealand waters, was seen and photographed at the Parengarenga Canyons, about 10km east of North Cape.

Project Jonah announced the sighting of three Gingko toothed beaked whales yesterday, saying most of what was known about the species had been gleaned from beach strandings.

Far Out Ocean Research Collective, which had been at sea for six days, had already seen a Bryde's whale before spotting another whale blow, which they changed course to investigate, and found to be a small group of three beaked whales, marking the first confirmed live sighting at sea of the species in New Zealand.

Photos were sent to two whale experts for identification.

"This is incredibly exciting. As far we know, there are no confirmed live sightings at sea of this species in New Zealand, only a handful of stranding records," the collective said on its Facebook page.

"Beaked whales are mysterious creatures, due to their shyness of boats, offshore range and deep-diving habits, spending long periods of time under water. Most of what we know about them is from beach strandings, and some species are hardly ever seen or photographed alive.

"We were lucky to snap a few photos, including of the beak of one of them, which helps to identify the species. As far we know there are no confirmed live sightings at sea of this species in New Zealand, only a handful of stranding records.

Project Jonah said this was the first confirmed at-sea sighting of the species not only in New Zealand but possibly the Southern Hemisphere.