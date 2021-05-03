A 'superstar' completes his apprenticeship

Valentino Eyer (second right), with Masterlink general manager Steve Strawbridge, Jack Rogers and Masterlink HR Lisa Duston. Photo / supplied

There was never any doubt that Valentino Eyer had found his calling when he signed up as an apprentice with Kaitaia plumbing firm Rogers and Rogers.

Valentino, who has now completed his Masterlink apprenticeship, qualifying in plumbing and gasfitting, was described by Masterlink human resources manager Lisa Duston as a superstar apprentice, winner of a Plumbing World scholarship in 2018 and the only apprentice to make the national final of the Young Plumber of the Year award in 2019.

"The judges were so impressed with Valentino that they presented him with a special MVP, Most Valuable Plumber award," she said.

"He is now passing his skills on to a new Masterlink apprentice, continuing the legacy of his host (employer) Jack Rogers, who has made a huge contribution to the industry and his community in Northland over the last 50 years, training more than 18 apprentices and providing work experience for Gateway students.

"In 2020 he won the Graeme Victor Smith Contribution to Industry award."

Jack's citation described him as well known and respected in his community for his strong family and business values, a firm believer in social responsibility who supported local sports teams, community activities and major fundraisers. A member of Master Plumbers for 28 years, he had many longstanding employees, including the first apprentice he trained shortly after establishing Rogers & Rogers in Kaitaia in 1975.

Another Rogers and Rogers apprentice, George Steed, won a Plumbing World scholarship last year.