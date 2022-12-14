The Salvation Army Far North (Kaitāia) Corps recently held the official sod-turning of its new North Park Drive site, due to open at the end of 2023.

As one of the year’s busiest times draws closer, one Far North community service is gearing up for a new year full of new beginnings.

The Salvation Army’s Far North (Kaitāia) Corps held the official sod-turning of its new building project last week, with construction of the new facility due to start in early 2023.

The organisation, currently located on Commerce St, will move to the North Park Drive site and will provide a one-stop shop for all of its community services and programmes.

Representatives from the Salvation Army Whangārei and Far North (Kaitāia) Corps, as well as manuhiri [visitors] involved in the building project from Whangārei and Auckland, attended the blessing of the new site last week.

Local iwi representatives kaumātua Hone Popata and Papa Chris Atama performed the blessing on behalf of mana whenua, and kaumātua Ken Baker offered a karakia on behalf of The Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Far North (Kaitāia) Corps officer Cass Henderson said while she’d only been in the role since August, she understood the building project had been in the works for some time.

She said the building they were currently operating out of was no longer fit for purpose, and the new building would bring all Salvation Army services together in one site.

“That means our church, family store, community ministries [foodbank], and eventually our Bridge programme [addiction treatment],” she said.

“At this stage, we will commence building in January, and hope to have it completed and ready to move in by late 2023.

“This will give us more space to run community groups and programmes during the week.

“Currently, our services must share space, which makes it difficult to hold events and weekly groups when the space is being used for other things.”

Henderson said December was always a very busy time, with extra assistance required for whānau, and the annual Christmas meal.

This year has also been particularly difficult for whānau with the rising cost of living and rise in inflation.

Henderson said the Salvation Army was originally planning to have a sit-down Christmas lunch, but with the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the community, had decided to replicate last year’s drive-through service instead.

“There are predictions of it [Covid-19] peaking during Christmas week, so we’re having to change plans to keep people as safe as possible,” Henderson said.

“We’ll still provide the meal, but in a takeaway fashion!”

In terms of people getting involved, Henderson said the Salvation Army was always looking for capable volunteers in its Family Store and foodbank.

She said while there were some big things planned for 2023, she wasn’t yet in a position to share what they were at this stage.

“What I can say is, these things are directly related to the number one concern that’s come up as we’ve listened to whānau in need this year,” Henderson said.

“We’re working on new ways to address the real needs of our community, while also recognising the things that are great about here.

“I’m excited for what’s coming up for The Salvation Army in the Far North, and particularly Kaitāia!”







