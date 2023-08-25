Whangārei-born Tamaiti Williams is one of two Northland props in the 2023 RWC squad. Photo / Photosport

Two Northland props have made history with their selection for the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad.

It’s believed to be the first time two Taniwha forwards have made a RWC squad, and Tamaiti Williams and Ofa Tuʻungafasi are also unique in that they are both props.

Given Williams’ ability to play tight and loose head, the mighty Kauri could potentially anchor an All Black World Cup front row.

And while Tuʻungafasi is from Tonga, he - like William - considers himself Ngāpuhi.

Born in Whangārei and raised in Kaeo, where he played club rugby, Williams calls Northland home despite spending much of his life in Australia.

“Northland is still my home; I root for the North as much as I can; the last time I played for Northland was the Under 16s,” Williams told the Northern Advocate from France.

All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Photo / Photosport

He rates Tu’ungafasi as the toughest player he has come up against.

“He’s built like a brick house; he’s the toughest guy I’ve played against,” Williams says

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Tuʻungafasi was caught using his car as a scrum machine in his backyard.

Tuʻungafasi recalls his last RWC, where they finished third against Wales in the quarterfinals.

“It’s special to get the opportunity again, especially after the result in Japan in 2019,” Tuʻungafasi told the Advocate.

RWC 2023 All Blacks: “Everyone looks like they understand their job and their role, and they’re coming for it,” Jones says. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Former All-Black and proud Northlander Ian Jones is delighted that the Cambridge Blue of Northland will be represented in the home of the French team, known as “Les Bleus”.

Jones says 2019 RWC All Blacks like Tuʻungafasi: “They’ll have that fire after … 2019, and that’s been burning for four years”.

Williams, though, is part of the 2023 squad’s “young blood” that could surprise.

“Some of them are hurting from 2019, and that’s a good thing, to have that fire in your belly.

“They’ve got some young blood in there that the world hasn’t seen, so they’re going to explode.”

Williams has a chance to stand out, he says.

“He’s got, ‘hey, I’m going to show who I am and showcase myself at the top level’, and the opposition doesn’t know who he is,” Jones says

In 1988, Jones - known as “Kamo” or “the Kamo Kid” after the suburb he grew up in - began his career with North Auckland as a 20-year-old lock, and went on to play 79 All Black tests.

He’s optimistic about the 2023 RWC All Blacks.

“Everyone looks like they understand their job and their role, and they’re coming for it,” Jones says.

Jones says All Blacks represent their country at the highest level but remain aware of where they started out, and Williams will be thinking of his club Kaeo, when he is on the world stage.

In turn, clubs like Kaeo should be proud of their association with players like Williams.

Jones says that is why grassroots rugby is so important because it shows Northland children and small towns that “you can make it playing rugby in the North”.

Jack Goodhue, who played in the 2019 World Cup, says: “It’s great to see Ofa and Tamaiti in the All Blacks, they’re both fantastic players who have worked hard and continued to get better.

“There’s plenty of talent in Northland, and if those players work hard, there’s no reason why we won’t see more Northland players with Northland roots play international rugby.”







