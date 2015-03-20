Advertisement
Pevats battling for spot in Brazil

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Whangarei Heads' Ocean Beach is one of Northland's great surf spots.

Ocean Beach surfer Grace Pevats will be looking to continue her dominant form today.

The Whangarei teen, and recent Billabong Grom Series overall winner, will take to the Rip Curl GromSearch this weekend at Fitzroy Beach, New Plymouth.

Pevats will join New Zealand’s top young surfers in the under-17 divisions

