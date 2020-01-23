It was double success for Hikurangi Bowling Club when Leanne Stewart and Anne Bateman took out the Northland open women's pairs, and Frank Arnerich and Graeme Lawrence won the men's title last weekend.

Twenty-eight teams contested the men's competition and 22 teams the women's section in warm and sunny conditions. Nine teams qualified for post section the men and eight for the women at the Whangārei greens.

Thanks to the Ruawai and Arapohue clubs who hosted the men's section play and Kensington and Whangārei for the women's section play.

A perfect draw for the match committee was played out in the women's division with eight qualifiers and no byes required in the first round of post section. Results were:

Round 1: Leanne Stewart and Anne Bateman (Hikurangi) 17 Carol Neeley and Dawn Owens (Kamo) 14; Jenny Hardie and Judi Moyle (One Tree Point) 23 Paula DuPlooy and Susan Egerton (Kamo) 11; Wendy Sarjeant and Janice Little (Mangawhai) 18 Patricia Murray and Christine Budge (Kensington) 11; Maree Attwood and Karen Scott (Kensington) 17 Janene Thurgood and Karina Cooper (Kamo) 13.

Round 2 (semifinals): Stewart 21 Hardie 4; Sarjeant 12 Attwood 10.

Final: Stewart and Bateman 19 Sarjeant and Little 8

In the final, Stewart got out to a 7-1 lead after six ends, and 13-3 after 10 ends. The Mangawhai combination tried hard but so often when they were holding shots they were outplayed and after 16 ends conceded the match.

It was a good game to watch and very pleasing to see junior bowlers come through to the final of this event. This was a seventh centre title for Stewart and the 29th for Bateman.

In the men's section, two Whangārei teams met in the first round to reduce the numbers to eight. Dusty Reader and Steve Smith beat Charlie Jellick and Clive Claridge 17-2.

Round 2: Frank Arnerich and Graeme Stewart (Hikurangi) 14 Eric Smitton and Ray Bell (Dargaville) 13; Daniel Hood and Bryce Mackie (Whangārei) 17 Gordon Bond and George Lyddiard (Kensington) 15; Paul Wightman and Neville Franks (Mangawhai) 16 John Dunn and Ian Bowick (Onerahi) 10; Reader 21 Jason Webb and Tom Webb 13.

Semifinals: Arnerich 17 Hood 15; Reader 13 Wightman 12.

Final: Arnerich and Lawrence 16 Reader and Smith 14 after an extra end.

This final was a close event and exciting to watch with the Reader combination getting the better start and a lead of five shots.

This lead was pegged back by the Arnerich combination and after 12 ends, the score was 9-all, after 14 ends 12-all and 13-all after 16 ends in the race to 18 ends.

Some excellent draw bowl and run shots were played by both teams and a toucher by Arnerich when a couple of shots down to put his team in the lead on the 17th end was the shot of the day.

The extra end saw Reader holding shot when they changed ends but unfortunately for him he pushed in a Hikurangi bowl to become the shot. Arnerich then drew another to leave them holding two shots for the win.

Reader's attempt to disturb the head was unsuccessful and the win went to the Hikurangi combination. This was a first centre title for both Lawrence and Arnerich.

Special thanks to the clubs who hosted this event, to umpires and control personnel all who made the two days a success.

Anniversary Day (Monday) sees the 1-5 interclub sixes event being played at the Kensington greens. Play starts at 8.45am with latest reporting time 8.15am.

The centre junior singles entries are now being accepted with February 6 the closing date.

This event will be followed by the Northland Secondary Schools tournament to be played on Friday February 14 (schools please enter via Sport Northland) and the centre first year tournament to be played on Sunday, February 23. Clubs please ensure that you help your first year bowlers enter this event.

Coming club tournaments:

Sunday: Arapohue AC 1-10 triples

Monday: Inter club sixes 1-5 year

Wednesday: Maungatapere AC fours

Thursday: Hikurangi AC variety pairs and One Tree Pt MX sixes

Saturday (Feb 1): Leigh AC 1-5 year pairs