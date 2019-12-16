Northland batsmen Ollie White and Henry Cooper have hit history-making hundreds for Northland's senior men's cricket team in the first two days of the Brian Dunning T20 tournament in Taupō.

White, who was captain of the inaugural Māori secondary schools Xl in March this year, scored 100 off 58 balls in what was the first ever century in the T20 format by a Northland senior men's player.

The record-breaking knock was the key contribution against Bay of Plenty at Owen Delaney Park on Sunday as Northland made 213 for 4 from their 20 overs, captain Ben Hyde adding to the fireworks with 44 from just 14 balls.

While their opposition looked threatening at 46 without loss in the fourth over, Northland quickly regained control through bowlers Stacy Hyndman and Tom Herman, who picked up three and four wickets respectively to see BOP all out for 178.

However, White's record as the only Northland T20 centurion was soon erased as opener Henry Cooper, a current Northern Districts representative, smashed 107 from 59 balls in a 38-run win over Hamilton yesterday morning.

Not to be outdone, Northland's Henry Cooper - seen here playing for Northern Districts - hit 107 from 59 balls against Hamilton yesterday. Photo / Photosport

Cooper was dismissed with three overs to go, but the damage was already done as Northland reached 212 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Hamilton started with real intent and at 129 for 1 inside 12 overs, they were odds on to chase down Northland's total. However, a great four-over set from Mark Andrianatos (two for 29 from four) and three wickets from Hyndman stifled Hamilton's chase and saw them reach 174 for 9 after 20 overs.

Northland player/coach Neal Parlane said while his side's bowling and fielding hadn't been perfect, he couldn't be happier with the batting.

"As a coach, you can't wish for anything more than two players to score hundreds in two games and if guys are doing that, you're probably going to win," he said.

While he commended White on showing great maturity against Bay of Plenty, Parlane said Cooper's century made a great point to the selectors who had left him out of the Northern Districts T20 squad.

"[Cooper] showed [yesterday] exactly why he should be [in the T20 squad], he hit the ball cleanly to all parts of the ground."

"Ollie did play a great knock [on Sunday] but I think Henry actually outshone him [yesterday], which he should."

Northland's afternoon game against Poverty Bay yesterday was called off due to rain.

Today, Northland are set to face fellow table-toppers Counties Manukau in the morning before taking on Waikato Valley in the afternoon.

If the rain forecast for today cancels all play, Northland will share the trophy with Counties Manukau.