

Northland's junior secondary schoolboys' cricket team pulled off a huge 90-run win in the first game of their three-day T20 competition in Whangārei yesterday.

After a short delay as showers drifted over Cobham Oval, the home side went into bat and scored 130 for 2 from their 20 overs. Opener Ben Litchfield top-scored with 64 from 51 balls.

The left-arm pace of Northland's Michael Robinson proved too much for Hamilton's batters. Photo / John Stone

Facing a achievable total on a good surface, the visitors capitulated with the bat and were at one stage, three wickets down with only three runs on the board.

Northland opening bowler Michael Robinson picked up two wickets early, before Maz Saunders took a further three to leave Hamilton all out for just 40 runs after 13.1 overs.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action.

Opening up with the right-arm spin of Lucas James (right) proved a good tactic for Northland yesterday. Photo / John Stone

Northland's Brock Cameron picked up one wicket and conceded seven runs from his two overs. Photo / John Stone