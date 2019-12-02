Northland's junior secondary schoolboys' cricket team pulled off a huge 90-run win in the first game of their three-day T20 competition in Whangārei yesterday.
After a short delay as showers drifted over Cobham Oval, the home side went into bat and scored 130 for 2 from their 20 overs. Opener Ben Litchfield top-scored with 64 from 51 balls.
Facing a achievable total on a good surface, the visitors capitulated with the bat and were at one stage, three wickets down with only three runs on the board.
Northland opening bowler Michael Robinson picked up two wickets early, before Maz Saunders took a further three to leave Hamilton all out for just 40 runs after 13.1 overs.
