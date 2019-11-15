TW15112019NADCRICKET228.JPG. NZ A and Northern Districts bowler Scott Kuggeleijn limbers up. Photo / Tania Whyte



Northland's cricket fans got a great chance to see England's superstar cricketers in the flesh yesterday as the team started their three-day warm-up match against a NZ A side at Whangārei's Cobham Oval yesterday.

The game, which will continue from 10.30am today and tomorrow, featured the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler as the New Zealand side won the toss and elected to bat.

Frontline England bowler Stuart Broad powers through the crease in his early overs yesterday under the watchful eye of umpire Wayne Knights. Photo / Tania Whyte

At about 4.40pm yesterday, NZ A were 238/4 after 72 overs with No 3 batsman Glenn Phillips 100 not out after opener Hamish Rutherford set the platform with a well-made 59. Stokes was the chief wicket-taker for England at that point, picking up two from his seven overs.

Advertisement

NZ A opening batsman Hamish Rutherford ducks under a high one. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pupils from Whangārei Primary School were lucky enough to interact with some of New Zealand's top cricketing talent before the game and would receive signatures from the whole team.

Cricket-loving, 8-year-old twin brothers Oliver (left) and Max Geaney look forward to a good day at the cricket. Photo / Tania Whyte

"Cobham Oval has been the perfect setting for our warm-up games ahead of the test series," England captain Joe Root said before the start of play.

England captain Joe Root practises his slip catching before the game. Photo / Tania Whyte

"The facilities and the welcome we've received from Northland Cricket has been great. We expect a tough three-day match that will prepare us ahead of the first test next week."

The England camp had a day off on Thursday which gave them the chance to explore the Bay of Islands, an opportunity Root was thankful for.

"We are grateful that we get the chance to see the beauty of this part of the world alongside preparing for the series. It's a win, win," he said.

England captain Joe Root (right) and Stuart Broad discuss tactics. Photo / Tania Whyte

NZ A and Wellington Firebirds opening batsman Rachin Ravindra weaves below a short ball. Photo / Tania Whyte

NZ A and Northern Districts batsman/keeper Tim Seifert does his pre-game stretches. Photo / Tania Whyte