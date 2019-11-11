

Northland's men's cricket team received a harsh introduction to their 2019/2020 season coming up against a formidable Hamilton side over the weekend.

The match ended in a draw after rain limited play on Sunday, the second of the two-day Fergus Hickey Rosebowl game. However, Northland were put under the pump batting first at Hamilton's Galloway Park, being bowled out for 81 inside 36 overs as Hamilton and Wellington Firebirds bowler Anurag Verma took five wickets.

After losing three batsman for just 25 runs, Northland opener Nick Hammond and captain Ben Hyde managed to form a partnership only for the former to be removed for 19 in the 22nd over to leave the score at 58/4.

The remaining six wickets fell for just 23 runs before Hamilton survived an early wobble in their batting innings to compile 252/9 declared on Sunday. Hyde returned well with the ball to take five wickets while Tom Herman took three of his own.

After the declaration, Northland were looking good at 31 for no loss before the rain ended play. Northland's premier bowlers, Nathan Parkes and Kyran Dill, were unavailable due to prior commitments and injury respectively.

Northland coach Neal Parlane, who was at the helm for his first game since taking over the role this year from Stephen Cunis, said he was happy with the batting-strong side which was picked for their first fixture.

"We were confident that we picked a team that would do a job against Hamilton, they are obviously a good side as the [current] Hawke Cup holders," he said.

"It was just one of those things where guys kept going in there and didn't have a clear mind and a bit tentative, and when you're tentative against a good bowler like Anurag Verma, he'll clean you up."

On what he described as an average wicket and an outfield which he refused to do ground fielding on prior to the game, Parlane said he was pleased to see his team bounce back after a disappointing first innings.

"It's encouraging in the fact that we bowled and fielded really well and then the two openers came out and did the hard yards in the second innings for 10-15 overs.

"We know we've got a lot to work on with our batting in the first innings but the good thing about it is everyone knows what they've got to do now."

Northland's senior team next play Bay of Plenty at Cobham Oval in two weeks time. The Northland B senior team play Bay of Plenty in Pukekohe this weekend.