Sunday couldn't have been any better for Northland's Indi-Lee Ruddell.

Not only did she celebrate her 10th birthday, Ruddell was also crowned the winner of the under-18 division at the Aotearoa Māori Surfing Titles at Stent Road in Taranaki over the weekend.

Ten-year-old Indi-Lee Ruddell (centre) receives a hero's welcome after her win in the under-18 division on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Surfing against girls almost six years her senior on Sunday, Ruddell (Te Rarawa) dominated her three-person heat to qualify third for the division final. Ruddell was then able to make the most of poor conditions to take the title.

"It was very nerve-wracking [in the final] because no waves came through when we were out in the water," she said.

"There was one good wave and I got that wave and the rest of the time it was just little waves."

The recently-turned 10-year-old learned of her victory while she was out on the water when it was announced over the competition's intercom. As it was her first time participating the national tournament, Ruddell was greeted with rapturous applause back on the shore by a strong contingent of Northlanders who had travelled south to compete and watch on.

Northland's proud group of surfers performed well at Aotearoa Māori Surfing Titles in Taranaki over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

While her aim was to have fun and do her best, Ruddell said she was confident in her ability. With dreams of competing on the international stage, Ruddell said this win had given her lots of inspiration to continue the sport she loved.

"[Surfing] is in the water and it's real fun, you're just gliding around like on a piece of glass."

Both of Indi-Lee's parents competed in the competition as well. Her father, Jason, managed to make a quarterfinal in the open men's division and a semifinal in the over-35 division. Her mother, Renee, competed against some of the country's best surfers in the open women's division.

Te Kauwhata Kauwhata finished runner-up in the under-18 boys' division. Photo / Col - Surf2Surf.com

Other significant performances from Northland surfers were Te Kauwhata Kauwhata's second-place finish in the under-18 boys' division, Issac Johnston's second-place finish in the longboard division and Jacob Buckle's fourth-place finish in the under-18 boys' division.