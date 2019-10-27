The crew aboard Beau Geste took their place in history over the weekend as the mod 70 trimaran set a new overall race record at the 37th PIC Coastal Classic.
The annual Classic, often considered the start of the summer boating season, saw more than 150 sailboats tackle the 119 nautical mile race from Auckland to Russell in the Bay of Islands. It started on Friday.
Beau Geste, skippered by Karl Kwok, stormed past the rest of the field to finish in five hours and 37 seconds, beating the race's previous best time of five hours and 13 minutes set by Team Vodafone Sailing/ Frank Racing in their Orma 60 trimaran in 2014.
Northland-based sailor Erle Williams finished second as skipper of the Apache, which picked up some real pace to finish the race.
Other Northland boats included Kia Kaha (Chris Hornell, fifth on line and handicap in the ultra-competitive division 1a) and Deep Throttle from Kerikeri (seventh on both line and handicap).