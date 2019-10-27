

The crew aboard Beau Geste took their place in history over the weekend as the mod 70 trimaran set a new overall race record at the 37th PIC Coastal Classic.

The annual Classic, often considered the start of the summer boating season, saw more than 150 sailboats tackle the 119 nautical mile race from Auckland to Russell in the Bay of Islands. It started on Friday.

Northland-based Erle Williams skippered Apache, seen here, well to finish second. Photo / Stephen Western

Beau Geste, skippered by Karl Kwok, stormed past the rest of the field to finish in five hours and 37 seconds, beating the race's previous best time of five hours and 13 minutes set by Team Vodafone Sailing/ Frank Racing in their Orma 60 trimaran in 2014.

Northland-based sailor Erle Williams finished second as skipper of the Apache, which picked up some real pace to finish the race.

Advertisement

Apache - Erle Williams is 2nd into Russell Apache is the 2nd boat on Line at the PIC Coastal Classic 2019. Erle's 16.6m Murray Ross Catamaran doesnt look like much of a racer-cruiser to us... mostly race! Posted by PIC Coastal Classic on Thursday, 24 October 2019

Other Northland boats included Kia Kaha (Chris Hornell, fifth on line and handicap in the ultra-competitive division 1a) and Deep Throttle from Kerikeri (seventh on both line and handicap).

Northland boat Kia Kaha, skippered by Chris Hornell, was another stronger performer during the race. Photo / Suellen Hurling