People of all backgrounds came together on Saturday at the Tikipunga Sports Park for the annual Whangārei ethnic football festival.

More than 200 players and watchers-on packed out the venue for a day celebrating culture and competition. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to catch all the action.

Athan Thompson from Tikipunga (centre) takes the ball upfield playing for his Scotland team. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Eight-year-old Oliver Ganey from Tikipunga gets into the spirit of the day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Anto George (right) launches the ball forward to his teammates in the Indian team. Photo / Michael Cunningham