Whangārei's ASB Stadium was packed full with Northland's current and future Māori basketball talent on Monday for a Ngāpuhi-organised basketball muster.
The muster, which saw about 150 players of all ages attend, was organised in preparation for the Māori basketball nationals in Rotorua from January 21 to 25 next year.
Players across the under-9, under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17, under-19, under-23, open men and open women age groups were put into teams and encouraged to enjoy their time on the court rather than a formal training session.
After the court session, about 60 people gathered at the Kaka Porowini Marae in Whangārei for the evening to learn more about the waiata and kapa haka of Ngāpuhi which would be performed at the national tournament.
Muster co-organiser Ray Cameron said the day was about people of Ngāpuhi and other iwis to learn more about their identity and enjoy their basketball. With plenty of players and teams set to be entered, Cameron hoped more people would come on board to aid with coaching and team management.
For those interested in getting involved, contact the Ngāpuhi Poitukohu Facebook page.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along on Monday to catch all the action from the court.