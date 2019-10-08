

Whangārei's ASB Stadium was packed full with Northland's current and future Māori basketball talent on Monday for a Ngāpuhi-organised basketball muster.

The muster, which saw about 150 players of all ages attend, was organised in preparation for the Māori basketball nationals in Rotorua from January 21 to 25 next year.

Ten-year-old Orewa Tipene (left) stops in her tracks as Tayla Llewell-Huriwaka, 15, comes across in defence. Photo / Tania Whyte

Players across the under-9, under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17, under-19, under-23, open men and open women age groups were put into teams and encouraged to enjoy their time on the court rather than a formal training session.

After the court session, about 60 people gathered at the Kaka Porowini Marae in Whangārei for the evening to learn more about the waiata and kapa haka of Ngāpuhi which would be performed at the national tournament.

Tiaki Campbell, 14, from the Hokianga looks past his guard before taking a shot. Photo / Tania Whyte

Muster co-organiser Ray Cameron said the day was about people of Ngāpuhi and other iwis to learn more about their identity and enjoy their basketball. With plenty of players and teams set to be entered, Cameron hoped more people would come on board to aid with coaching and team management.

For those interested in getting involved, contact the Ngāpuhi Poitukohu Facebook page.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along on Monday to catch all the action from the court.

Maria Johnson, 12, from Moerewa (left) dribbles past Whangārei's Pomotia Marsh, 14. Photo / Tania Whyte

Emma Ashford, 13, (in blue) covers 10-year-old Caitlin Gabel across the court. Photo / Tania Whyte

Paihia's Tuhikaiariki Smith, 13, finds some free space on the court. Photo / Tania Whyte