

Forty-four teams entered the centre open mixed pairs last weekend and 17 qualified for post-section play at One Tree Point.

Four rounds were completed in brilliant weather and the final will be

played at a later date.

Section play was a 'who's who' of Northland bowls with some outstanding play and very close matches the order of the day.

Post-section results:

Round one: Malcolm and Lynn Scott (Maungaturoto) 18 Mike Lee and Maxine Nicklin (Onerahi) 4.

Round two: Alistair Trimmer and Madeline Yovich (Kamo) 20 Anne Bateman and Mike Butler (Whangārei) 6; Ian Bowick and Ann Muir (Composite) 12 Gordon Bond and Christine Budge (Last year's winners) 9; Trevor Reader and Carol Neeley (Composite) 17 Maree Attwood and Tim Apaapa (Kensington) 16 (Attwood needed four on the last end to force another end and missed the fourth shot on a measure); Dennis Brewster and Diane Strawbridge (Composite) 23 Gary and Ann Herbert 8; David Hood and Leanne Stewart (Composite) 19 Carol and Dundee Henwood (Mangawhai) 5; Kevin Sidwell and Glenys Sandilands (Maungatapere) 17 Joan Erceg and Ray Wright (Kensington) 8; Paul and Sue Wightman (Mangawhai) 13 Len Richmond and Sally Stirling (Composite) 8; Steve Mitchell and Manu Timoti (Hikurangi) 13 Scott 4.

Round three: Trimmer 16 Bowick 6; Brewster 14 Reader 13 (last end Brewster needed two shots to draw and force another end or three shots to win and played two brilliant bowls to win the end and the match) Hood 14 Sidwell 11; Mitchell 17 Wightman 10.

Round four: Brewster 12 Trimmer 9, in a match which saw Trimmer come back from 9-3 down to be one behind on the last played end; Mitchell 18 Hood 15 after Hood was 9-3 up after seven ends only to drop seven shots on the sixth and never being able to get back in front.

The final between Steve Mitchell and Manu Timoti (Hikurangi), and Dennis Brewster (Whangārei) and Diane Strawbridge (Kensington) will be played later in the season.

Singles action

This weekend 88 women will take part in the Auckland premier open singles at various greens in the greater Auckland area. Northland will be represented by nine players.

While the women are in Auckland, 112 men will compete in the North Harbour Ivan Kostanich Memorial open men's singles. Ten players from Northland will be in action.

Both competitions will have the elite of bowls in New Zealand taking part and we wish the Northland contingents good bowling.

Waipu triples

Closer to home, the Waipū Club will be holding their annual men's two-day triples tournament this weekend. Contact Ventry Reid at Waipū if you would like a late entry.

Other events

Other Northland open tournaments in this next week will be Maungakaramea AC triples (October 1), Hikurangi AC 2x4x2 pairs (October 2), One Tree Point women's triples (October 3), Dargaville Mx triples (October 4), Arapohue Classic two men, two women open fours (October 5). Sunday, October 6 will see the first representative day for the year played at North Harbour Centre. Also on Sunday, October 6, Onerahi will hold their AC Triples event.

The next centre event will be Open Championship fours to be played for men and women on October 19-20. Entries are now open and should be sent from the Northland Centre website, by email to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz; or by entry form found in the centre handbook.