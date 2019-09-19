

The popularity of the Hatea Loop Walk/Cycleway continues to grow in popularity and is surely now one of Whangarei's iconic destinations for Whangārei residents.

This wonderful amenity has literally been a "build it and they will come" initiative from the Whangārei District Council. Hats off to the councillors and staff for such great foresight.

The 4.8km loop really is the perfect distance for everyone, and it's great to see so many families out there, with scooters, bikes and even skateboards being used to navigate the circuit.

The Loop will once again be the venue for Northland's most popular corporate event, the Ray White Hatea Loop Challenge. This event is a workplace physical activity challenge, and will this year be held on Thursday, December 5.

This "after-work'" team challenge has proved hugely successful since it was first held in 2015, and plans being made by Sport Northland this year may well take it to another level.

While the venue and course will remain the same, this year's event will literally include "a splash of colour".

Sometimes called a colour run in other events across the country, participants will pass through five colour stations during the course, and in the process getting covered in vibrant coloured powder for the remainder of the event. After prizegiving at the end of the event, a synchronised colour shower will be held in celebration.

Here's what you can expect from this great little event:

· A pair of rocking yellow sunnies to shade your eyes from the sun and the colour showers!

· One packet of coloured powder for the colour shower afterwards

· Five colour stations on-course

· Entertainment on course and at the finish

· A professionally-timed event

· A personalised race bib

· Something to cool you down upon finishing

· Photos to brag to your mates about

The event is aimed at the Northland workplace community in celebration of workplace health and wellbeing.

This unique 4.8km run/walk event is designed for workplaces to have an enjoyable team-building experience. Fancy dress-up is definitely encouraged, and if you like the element of competition, teams can be entered into categories for industry awards.

The finish area allows businesses to set up barbecues, tents and to bring their picnic blankets and fold-out chairs to have a social celebration following the completion of their run or walk. The area will have live music in a relaxed, fun atmosphere which creates a great business networking opportunity.

Another big thank you to the team at Ray White Whangārei for their backing and support in once again sponsoring this event – their ongoing support of community initiatives is an outstanding example to other businesses in the city, as they see the value of not only supporting community events but also in encouraging other businesses to incorporate wellness into their workplaces.

Looking forward to seeing you there.