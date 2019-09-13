Northland's rugby faithful turned out in style to watch the Taniwha took on the visiting Canterbury side at Semenoff Stadium last night.

Unfortunately the boys in blue went down 42-12, but local fans still got their money's worth on Northland Rugby Union's Legends Day. Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.

Some of Northland rugby's legends stand on the sideline with Tane the Taniwha before the players take the field. Photo / Tania Whyte

Niki Te Puni (from left) sits with her children Kierra Gage-Te Puni, Hartley Te Puni and her mum Raiquel Te Puni. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nine-year-old Aziaks Repia stands next to his cousin Tony Tautari ready to cheer on their team. Photo / Tania Whyte

It was girls' night out for (front left) five-year-olds Lyla and Aria, 5, Millie-Ana, 9, and Mum Marcela Thompson, who were in the stands to support Kamo in the Golden Oldies game. Photo / Tania Whyte

Some of Northland's youngest supporters, Cate Wansbone, 10, Emma Broughton, 11, Kendra Leathem, 11, Tiana Ratahi, 11 and Harrison Ratahi, 8. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ryan Halliwell (left) and Anne Smyth enjoy a night out at the rugby. Photo / Tania Whyte