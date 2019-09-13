On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Northland's rugby faithful turned out in style to watch the Taniwha took on the visiting Canterbury side at Semenoff Stadium last night.
Unfortunately the boys in blue went down 42-12, but local fans still got their money's worth on Northland Rugby Union's Legends Day. Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.