The first official tournament of the season will be all go this weekend when 144 players will take part in the Centre Inter Club Pennants tournament. Sections will be played at Maungaturoto, Onerahi, Hikurangi and Ngunguru.

The draw is as follows:

Men - at Maungaturoto and Onerahi: Mangawhai Mantaray, Onerahi 2, Maungaturoto, Kensington Navy, Hikurangi 1, Kamo Kings, Kensington Gold, Whangarei 1, Mangawhai Sharks, Whangarei 3.

At Hikurangi and Ngunguru: Waipu, Ngunguru, Mangawhai Blockers, Kensington White, Kamo Knights, Mangawhai Jelly Fish, Whangarei 2, Onerahi 1, Kensington Blue, Hikurangi 2.

Women at Ngunguru and Hikurangi: Waipu, Mangawhai Green, Kamo Tuis, Mangawhai Red, Kensington Blue, Kensington White, Hikurangi, Kamo Keas, Mangawhai Yellow, Kamo Kiwi, Kensington Purple, Kensington Navy, Kensington Gold, Mangawhai Blue, Kensington Black, Onerahi.

Play starts at 9am.

The Centre Open Mixed 2x4x2 Pairs will be played next Saturday and Sunday and 38 teams have entered at this date. This event will be played at Onerahi, Ngunguru and Hikurangi greens with the post section play on Sunday at One Tree Point.

Club Open tournaments for next week are Tuesday September 17 Maungakaramea AC Triples; Wednesday September 18 One Tree Point AC Triples; Thursday September19 Ngunguru AC Triples.

Bowls New Zealand AGM will be held this weekend and big changes in the format for registration of clubs and players are proposed. These must be approved by two thirds of the Centres represented. The nomination for Ann Muir as a life member of the NZ Association is also proposed by the CEO on behalf of the NZ board and we wish Ann every success.