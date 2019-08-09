

Whangārei's ASB Stadium has been abuzz with basketball action this week with the Northland Secondary School Sports Association senior boys and girls competitions being held.

The senior boys' division two teams competed on Thursday with Okaihau College coming out on top. They beat Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro, 27-21 in the final. Results from the senior boys' division one (played yesterday) were not available before deadline.

Northern Advocate photographers Michael Cunningham and John Stone stopped by ASB Stadium on Thursday and yesterday to catch some of the action.

Zak Hayward from Bream Bay College (with ball) charges up the court against Whangārei Boys' High School. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Bream Bay College ran out to a 22-7 lead against Whangārei Boys' High School on Thursday, Bream Bay's Lathan Aull seen here with the ball. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Senior boys' division two overall results from Thursday:

Advertisement

1st: Okaihau College, 2nd: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro, 3rd: Whangārei Boys' High School Prem A, 4th: Ruawai College, 5th: Rodney College, 6th: Tauraroa Area School, 7th: Bream Bay College, 8th: Te Kura Taumata O Panguru, 9th: Te Kāpehu Whetū, 10th: Taipa Area School, 11th: Whangārei Boys' High School Senior Black.

Kamo High School players Mike Benitz (left) and Cameron Hansford had their work cut out trying to stop Huanui College's Aonui Nathan (centre). Photo / John Stone