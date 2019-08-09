Whangārei's ASB Stadium has been abuzz with basketball action this week with the Northland Secondary School Sports Association senior boys and girls competitions being held.
The senior boys' division two teams competed on Thursday with Okaihau College coming out on top. They beat Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro, 27-21 in the final. Results from the senior boys' division one (played yesterday) were not available before deadline.
Northern Advocate photographers Michael Cunningham and John Stone stopped by ASB Stadium on Thursday and yesterday to catch some of the action.
Senior boys' division two overall results from Thursday:
1st: Okaihau College, 2nd: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro, 3rd: Whangārei Boys' High School Prem A, 4th: Ruawai College, 5th: Rodney College, 6th: Tauraroa Area School, 7th: Bream Bay College, 8th: Te Kura Taumata O Panguru, 9th: Te Kāpehu Whetū, 10th: Taipa Area School, 11th: Whangārei Boys' High School Senior Black.