

The Bubz are storming towards next Friday's finals after their 19-goal win over Manawanui White on Friday night at Whangārei Girls' High School.

The Bubz, who won all five games in Whangārei's premier netball competition's second round, toppled Manawanui 61-42 in a dominant performance.

While both teams grappled for ascendancy in the first two quarters, by the second half, The Bubz had taken control and ensured the win.

"I'm very proud of our girls, they've worked really hard and now we're looking forward to the semis," The Bubz coach Alb Baker said.

"At this part of the season, we probably need to look at our processes and structures on court and make sure that gets communicated throughout our team, but because we are so scattered geographically, it's a bit hard to get everyone in."

The Bubz defender Alisha Takimoana (left) reaches over to block Manawanui shooters Gail Shepherd and Jaelyn Walker (with ball). Photo / Adam Pearse

At the time, Manawanui were fighting for third place ahead of next weekend's first round of finals so both teams were up for the contest.

Three cautions were handed out, two to The Bubz and one to Manawanui, for deliberate obstructions in what was an intensely physical encounter.

Baker said the game was a good chance to blood new players into this style of netball.

"We decided to put our young ones in just to absorb that first quarter pressure and I think it kind of worked but I think they need a bit more exposure to those kinds of opportunities.

"We thought we would give all of our kids opportunities and try different combinations for the semifinals and we still want the opposition guessing as to what our starting seven is."

Baker said the win against a tough Manawanui side would give his girls confidence going into a possible three weeks of finals netball.

The Bubz centre Holly Mather (left) focuses on blocking her Manawanui counter-part Kimberley Ruth (right) as The Bubz goal-defence Sue-Ann Nesbit stands down. Photo / Adam Pearse

Manawanui manager Mo Matautia-Tepania said it was a great game and she was happy with the execution of the team's game plan.

"[The players] were extremely happy with their performance, the inclusion of our new lady Gail Shepherd really helped us in the shooting circle," she said.

"I think every end did their work and then a bit of fatigue set in, it started to set in in the third quarter and they just couldn't find their way through it.

"We'll go back to training and work on those things and hopefully we can put a better product out on court next week."

Narrowly beating Whangārei Girls' High School for third place by just eight goals on differential, Matautia-Tepania said she wasn't concerned about her team's prospects after not finishing in the top two.

"Manawanui have been in this position many times before and we've pulled through to make it to finals."

In the round's other games, Whangaruru thumped Wahine Toa, 61-33, while Naumai toppled Whangārei Girls' High School, 63-54.