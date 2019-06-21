

Whangārei's premier netball competition entered its championship round last night after an enthralling and competitive five-game preliminary round. Below, you will find a guide to one of Northland's top netball competitions with comments from coaches and managers as well as players who you should be watching out for.

The Bubz' goal-shoot Creole Wallace (left) battles Naumai's Marion Te Whiu for the ball in the air. Photo / Adam Pearse

The Bubz 1

Coach: Alb Baker

2018 result: 1st (with Fideliter club)

2019 preliminary round result: 2nd (four wins, one loss)

Playing under the Fideliter club name, this talented group of netballers took out the premier title last year. Now playing for Moerewa-based club, The Bubz, the premier team look odds on to finish comfortably in the top four.

Losing only once and beating a formidable Manawanui White team, The Bubz coach Alb Baker said his side had shown great potential in the preliminary round.

"Our combinations are growing, our connections are growing, but our strength is our whānau," he said.

"Because we are family, it improves our connections on and off the court and that helps when our games come down to wire and we need that extra motivation to get over the line."

Leading figure: Alisha Takimoana (GD/GK)

As co-captain of the team, Takimoana's commitment to the team and wider club was just as invaluable as her dominant defensive presence on court, according to Baker.

"[Takimoana] is so committed to the game and our club but she's also a mum, a fulltime worker, she plays for multiple teams and also helps out our younger players, so she just leads by example," he said.

Emerging talent: Andrea Cotton (WD/GD/GK)

This was Cotton's first season playing in Whangarei's premier competition as a current member of Kerikeri High School's top team. Baker said the talent Cotton had shown at an Northland age-group level was regularly on show.

"[Cotton] is very driven and she's just an exciting young player, she definitely has a lot of potential."

The Bubz' Andrea Cotton (left) and Naumai's Serai Murray-Wihongi have been dynamic across the court this season. Photo / Adam Pearse

Manawanui White

Manager: Mo Matautia-Tepania

2018 result: 2nd

2019 preliminary round result: 1st (four wins, one loss)

Manawanui started the 2019 season with a hiss and a roar, storming to some big wins until they were stopped in their tracks by The Bubz. With a few new faces this season, manager Mo Matautia-Tepania said the team was gelling well in the face of a potential finals spot.

"To be first is the goal, but we have to make it to the semifinals first," she said.

"Our new players have slotted in really well and we've been able to move forward with our connections quite quickly."

Leading figure: Kimberly Ruth (C)

As the team's captain for the last couple of years, Ruth was essential to Manawanui's fast-paced style of play through the mid-court. Matautia-Tepania said Ruth's contributions on the court were just as vital as her presence off it.

"Normally, [Ruth] is one of the first ones to put her hand up to help out, she's an outstanding person, she's always so positive and she's really helpful to lift the team when we need it."

Emerging talent: Tawera Taylor (WD/GD/GK)

Fresh to the club this year, Taylor has been a standout in defence for premier side, a position she has earned, according to coach Matautia-Tepania.

"Definitely [Taylor's] height is a bonus, she's got some speed as well but she always gives 100 per cent, she puts her body on the line and just won't give up."

Manawanui wing-attack Shannon Te Ao (right) looks for an option under the careful eye of Whangaruru wing-defence Te Rina Wineera. Photo / Adam Pearse

Whangaruru 1

Coach: Sophie Tua

2018 result: 3rd

2019 preliminary round result: 3rd (three wins, two losses)

Like other teams, Whangaruru's premier side have a new look about them with only three players returning to the 12-strong team in 2019. With their eyes focused on a potential finals spot, coach Sophie Tua said the new faces were proving quality additions.

"We are tracking quite well considering it's such a new bunch, our strength is in defence and we are improving our connections to get through the mid-court," she said.

"The good thing is these new players have come and they've got a fresh style and our opposition is still trying to feel them out."

Leading figure: Morgan Taurua (GS)

Returning after a couple of years to the Whangaruru setup, Taurua has led the team well as captain and was a calming presence on court, according to Tua.

"[Taurua] doesn't take things too seriously, she can say the right things to pick the girls up if they're down and she can relate to them, which is good."

Emerging talent: Sophy Tua (C/WA/GA)

While the coach and Mum was quick to deflect any claims of favouritism, Tua said her 16-year-old daughter, Sophy, was progressing well in her physical and mental understanding of the game.

"[Sophy] is just mature beyond her years, her game smarts, being able to read what the opposition defence is doing and delivering ball into the shooters has improved."

Whangārei Girls' High School goal-shoot Grace Nikora (with ball) has her eyes on the hoop in a game against Wahine Toa. Photo / Adam Pearse

Whangārei Girls' High School Senior 1

Coach: Sophie Tua

2018 result: 5th

2019 preliminary round result: 4th (three wins, two losses)

As the coach of two premier sides, it's no surprise Sophie Tua's ideal outcome would be a Whangārei Girls' High School (WGHS) and Whangaruru final. Sitting in fourth, Tua said she was pleasantly surprised with the school team's start to the 2019 season.

"They've done better than I thought we would and we can only get better as our connections get better," she said.

"We've always got a core eight players at trainings and they've got a lot of school pride they really love to play for their school."

Leading figure: Jessie Taylor (GD/GK)

Taylor's influence on the court is obvious through her experience playing for the Northern Marvels in the regional competition, the Beko Netball League. Tua said Taylor's skills in defence gave the team a big lift during games.

"The girls really look up to [Taylor] and her experience she's had, hopefully she can keep growing and keep talking to the girls."

Emerging talent: Hazel Stolz (C/WD/GD)

Among many young players who are showing promise in the school's top team, Tua said young midcourter and defender Hazel Stolz had proven her worth in this year's preliminary round.

"[Stolz] is just one of those quiet workers who takes everything in, does everything that's asked of her, and she's a good motivator and leader as well."

WGHS defender Jessie Taylor makes herself as tall as possible in front of Wahine Toa goal-shoot Maria Himiona. Photo / Adam Pearse

Wahine Toa 1

Coach: Ivy Te Nana

2018 result: 2nd (in premier reserve grade)

2019 preliminary round result: 6th (five losses)

Promoted to the premier division this year and defending that promotion in an epic tussle with Manawanui Red a week ago, Wahine Toa coach Ivy Te Nana said her new-look team are ready to put the preliminary round losses behind them.

"Injuries to some of our key players have dampened moral a bit but hopefully with injection of new young players, it's lifted the mood and we'll be able to give it a really good shot this round."

With centre Jacinda Branson stepping up as captain in the absence of Kahikatia Edwards, Te Nana was optimistic ahead of the championship round.

Leading figure: Maria Himiona (GA/GS)

Himiona has been a big presence in the shooting circle for Wahine Toa and with her experience as a former Northland representative, Te Nana said Himiona had a big part to play in the rest of the team's season.

"It's just the way [Himiona] plays, she can dictate play and make players play into our hands, so it's just about getting the rest of team to connect with that."

Emerging talent: Madaya Butler (GD/GK)

As one of New Zealand's top under-19 Māori players, Butler was a crucial figure in Wahine Toa's promotion/relegation game and Te Nana said her defender's pedigree was clear to see.

"When the game gets tough then [Butler] starts to direct her defence, she's definitely an exciting, emerging young player and I know a lot of people will be watching her in the future," she said.

Naumai 1

Coach: Maree Langdon

2018 result: New to Whangārei competition

2019 preliminary round result: 5th (one win, four losses)

Representatives from Naumai could not be reached for comment before deadline.