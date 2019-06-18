

Northland FC's women's team couldn't repeat their early season heroics against Hibiscus Coast on Sunday, losing 2-0.

Hibiscus Coast, who sit at the top of the AFF/NFF women's conference table, have only lost to Northland FC this season and despite travelling to Tikipunga Sports Park, the visitors claimed their revenge with a complete and comfortable performance against the girls in blue.

"I thought we played very well, the best we played all year, but [Hibiscus Coast] are a really good side packed with good players," Northland FC women's coach Alan Witt said.

"That being said, I think we matched them and at times, we played much better football."

Changing their formation from a 4-2-3-1 to a more conventional 4-4-2, Witt said the team adapted well and closed a lot of opposition attack down.

"We limited them to two chances and [Hibiscus Coast] took those chances, we got a few half chances but not much other than that."

Witt said Northland battled hard against a crop of talented players, particularly in the wide areas. The visitors scored the first goal thanks to a mistake at the back from the home side midway through the first half, and doubled their lead with a superb header at a similar stage in the second half.

Northland seem destined to occupy their mid-table position after a mixed bag of results from their eight games so far. Witt said the potential in the side's younger players was becoming more obvious each week.

"I think they've learned they can compete with everybody, and if they turn up each week with the right attitude, they won't lose these games.

"As long as I can get improvements from the team and individual players, I'm happy as a coach and with about eight new players this year, people need to know it's not going to happen right away, it'll take time."

Northland next play Eastern Suburbs Yellow and will look to redeem themselves at Tikipunga Sports Park at 1pm on Sunday after losing 1-0 to the Auckland side earlier in the season.

Goals were the theme of Northland's premier women's competition as a total of 25 goals were scored across the four games played on the weekend.

Bream Bay United were the biggest contributor, thumping Kaitaia United 15-0. In other results, Kerikeri beat Bay Cosmos, 4-0, Onerahi beat Madhatters, 3-0, and Central Brown beat Tikipunga, 3-0.