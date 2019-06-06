Today marks the start of an incredible journey to push the mental and physical barriers of 29 Northlanders.

Through local organisation Dream It, the group will fly out today in the first step towards climbing one of the world's tallest mountains: Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro.

The trip, which will include seven days trekking for up to 12 hours per day, is one of the organisation's trips which offers Northlanders a chance to exceed their physical boundaries, such as trekking to Peru's Machu Picchu.

Tania Coutts, a Northland professional development teacher, is one of the 29 set to climb Kilimanjaro. Having done two previous trips with the same organisation, the 49-year-old said the physical test was one she had always enjoyed.

"I've always wanted to do something like this but once the kids left home, it gave me time to do the training," she said.

"I've always wanted to be more adventurous in my travel and the trek makes it feel like you've worked it for it and makes it not about [the place] but about the journey."

As part of the trip, all participants were given training by health and fitness provider Activ8 Northland, who are a partner on this trek, to prepare for the physical and mental demands. Despite the financial and physical commitment required for these treks, Coutts said the pay off was well worth the work.

"Learning that your body can do anything you want it to, it makes you mentally strong and you believe you can do anything you can set your mind to."

The Northland group have been fundraising prior to the trip and have raised $14,000 for Tanzania's Kimnyake Secondary School to aid in its building costs and resources.

Dream It owner Michael Davis said completing big physical tasks such as Kilimanjaro were unforgettable experiences for people.

"You get a massive sense of belief and confidence out of doing it," he said.

"Taking everyday people to do extraordinary things is great because it's not as impossible as people think."

For more information, visit www.dreamit.co.nz