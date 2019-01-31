

It was more of a reunion than an introduction for Tom Robinson at the Blues' open training in Whangārei yesterday.

The 24-year-old Kerikeri local is one of the Blues' newest signings as he embarks on his maiden season with the Auckland-based side. He will be one of the few to cut his teeth in their Super Rugby preseason against the Chiefs in Kaikohe, kicking off at 3pm tomorrow.

The 198cm flanker has true ties to the north, spending his entire youth in Kerikeri, attending Kerikeri High School until he left for university in Auckland.

"I never thought I'd get to play back up there or just playing back on the ground I've been on since I was 4 years old," Robinson said.

Sonny Bill Williams (right) was in fine form as he trained with the team at William Fraser Memorial Park yesterday. Photo / John Stone

The teams will take to Lindvart Oval in Kaikohe after, what was hoped to be a sell-out crowd, witnessed a range of pre-game entertainment performances. Robinson hoped to see some familiar faces as he looked into the crowd tomorrow.

"All my friends and family will be there, so playing in front of all those faces will be great."

After a couple of seasons with the Northland Taniwha, Robinson said the encouragement and advice he had received on and off the field had proved invaluable to his development in the game.

"Everything when we are training you've got a ball in your hand and the amount of emphasis on little details is the big difference, even if it's just little tips.

"Everyone helps everyone out, we live in a flat with nine of us who all play footy and when we get home we all help each other out."

Whangārei locals got a kick out of seeing All Blacks legend Tana Umaga directing the play at yesterday's practise. Photo / John Stone

The past few seasons have been tough for the Blues, who have finished bottom of Super Rugby's New Zealand conference for a number of years. Robinson said this year's crop of players were ready to put this string of bad results behind them.

"Everyone is working hard and I know you can't just go off that, but everyone's attitude is about how much we want to win it and we are sick of losing."

The team will have an open captain's run at 10.30am at Lindvart Oval before a group of players present the Northland Rugby Union with about 110 pairs of repurposed boots to be given to a number of schools and rugby clubs around Northland as part of the Best Foot Forward initiative.

That initiative, which began two years ago, involved Blues players and staff from sponsors, BNZ, who would clean and refurbish old boots which had been donated. It had collected and distributed more than 500 pairs of boots over the last two years.

"The idea is to enable young people in our region to have access to boots to have a go at rugby and we are delighted to have 111 pairs of boots to bring to Northland," Blues community manager Robyn Rowley said.

Rowley said the boots were laced with blue laces as a way to remind their owners to quite literally, put their best foot forward on the field, in the classroom and in their homes.

"The reason we promote it is the health and wellbeing benefits of being active, being part of team and the skills that you learn about leadership, which are all important."

The Blues play their first official Super Rugby game against the Crusaders at Eden Park on February 16.