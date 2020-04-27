Today we woke to alert level 3 . It seems an age since we watched the Prime Minister introduce us to the new alert level system. We spent barely 48 hours at level 3 before heading straight into level 4.

Now here we are after nearly five weeks in lockdown. During this time we will, doubtless, have all learnt a few things, about ourselves, our bubble buddies, our country and probably the world.

Some of it will be good and some maybe not so good. Hopefully, we are all aware that bleach and household disinfectant are no treatment for Covid-19.

So, today, we regain a semblance of normality. Up to a point. While some of us will be heading straight out for a coffee (contactlessly), surf, swim or fish, others may be more cautious and take their time venturing out.

Anyone who has been to a supermarket over the past weeks will have experienced the quietness, the sideway looks and the wariness that has crept into our society. The sight of people wearing masks, gloves and queueing was quite confronting – particularly at the beginning of the journey.

Wildlife has enjoyed the break from human noise. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It is a different world out there now and likely to remain one for the foreseeable future.

Wildlife has loved having humans in hiding . The amazing pictures of the animals on empty streets around the world show that we are the ones that disrupt their routines. Now with our lives disrupted they have been able to venture out without fear.

No matter what the next levels bring, we will know we can cope. We have proved already that we can. We have followed the guidance of our top scientists, health officials and the Government in making sure we are as prepared as we can be. We should be proud of this achievement.

So, well done Northlanders; we have got through the lockdown. Now we need to remain vigilant because we really don't want to squander any gains we have made and head back there.