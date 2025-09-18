Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Young voters in Northland highlight barriers and importance of having a say

Susan Botting
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
3 mins to read

Whānau group leader Lizzie Ranui (front right) with a group of first-time voters who have enrolled thanks to her efforts. From left: Lizzie-Jean Ranui, Rangimarie Harding holding son Morehu Harding, Isabel Chapman, Huia Ranui, Juztyze Ranui and Kyle Chapman, who is in his 30s but has voted for the first time in more than a decade. Photo / Susan Botting

Discovering where to find information about the local government election is proving to be one of the biggest challenges for Northland’s first-time voters.

NorthTec student Tai Clyde (Ngāpuhi) has enrolled as a first-time local election voter.

The 19-year-old from Whangārei said it was important to be able to vote

Save