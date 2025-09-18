One of the biggest challenges was knowing where to get information about the local election.

Whangarei NorthTec student Tai Clyde (Ngāpuhi) signs up to have his say in Northland's local elections for the first time Photo / Susan Botting

Ōtangarei mum Lizzie Ranui (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngatiwai) was key to getting four first-time voters in her wider whānau to vote.

And she has another four whānau 18-year-olds in her sight.

Ranui said getting young people involved was important.

Her daughter Lizzie-Jean Ranui (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngatiwai) turned 18 last November and cast her first vote last Friday.

“If we don’t vote we don’t have a say,” Lizzie-Jean said.

Watching MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, New Zealand’s youngest MP since Parliament’s first 1853 -1855 term, in Parliament had helped her learn about how the Government, and in turn, local government worked.

Ōtangarei's Lizzie-Jean Ranui, 18, votes for first time in Whangārei. Photo / Susan Botting

Lizzie-Jean’s message to other young people was to step up.

“Don’t be scared. Have the courage to get out into public and go in to your local council to get enrolled and vote,” she said.

Rangimarie Harding (Ngāpuhi), 20, had a simple message: “If you don’t vote, nothing will happen.”

“Educate yourself about the candidates ... Vote in somebody you support so they’ll work to make the changes you want,” she said.

“You’ve got to vote to make sure you know who gets elected so they will make the right decisions for you and your people.”

Whangārei's deputy electoral officer Nicolene Pestena helps first-time voters get enrolled at Whangārei District Council. Photo / Susan Botting

What a difference a day makes could be Whangārei teenager Norty Jensen Heta’s theme song when it comes to this year’s local elections.

Three hours is all that has stopped Jensen Heta from being able to vote in the 2025 local elections.

He was born at 3am on October 12, 2007, but New Zealanders must be 18 before midnight on October 11 to vote in this year’s local elections, which close at noon on that day.

“It’s really quite unlucky,” Jensen Heta said.

Student Norty Jensen Heta, 17, misses out on being able to vote at this year's local elections in Northland by three hours. Photo / Susan Botting

“Voting is important. Learn about it and make the most of being able to.”

Jensen Heta said local councils were important. They affected local roads for example, the condition of which impacted new learner drivers such as himself.

He said schools should be teaching students about how to vote, so youngsters were better prepared for the process.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.