Whānau group leader Lizzie Ranui (front right) with a group of first-time voters who have enrolled thanks to her efforts. From left: Lizzie-Jean Ranui, Rangimarie Harding holding son Morehu Harding, Isabel Chapman, Huia Ranui, Juztyze Ranui and Kyle Chapman, who is in his 30s but has voted for the first time in more than a decade. Photo / Susan Botting
Discovering where to find information about the local government election is proving to be one of the biggest challenges for Northland’s first-time voters.
NorthTec student Tai Clyde (Ngāpuhi) has enrolled as a first-time local election voter.
The 19-year-old from Whangārei said it was important to be able to voteand have your say.
“You might think it’s only one vote, but every vote counts.”
Clyde said first-time voting could be daunting. Even more so, actually going into the council to enrol to vote.
Ranui said getting young people involved was important.
Her daughter Lizzie-Jean Ranui (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngatiwai) turned 18 last November and cast her first vote last Friday.
“If we don’t vote we don’t have a say,” Lizzie-Jean said.
Watching MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, New Zealand’s youngest MP since Parliament’s first 1853 -1855 term, in Parliament had helped her learn about how the Government, and in turn, local government worked.
Lizzie-Jean’s message to other young people was to step up.
“Don’t be scared. Have the courage to get out into public and go in to your local council to get enrolled and vote,” she said.
Rangimarie Harding (Ngāpuhi), 20, had a simple message: “If you don’t vote, nothing will happen.”
“Educate yourself about the candidates ... Vote in somebody you support so they’ll work to make the changes you want,” she said.
“You’ve got to vote to make sure you know who gets elected so they will make the right decisions for you and your people.”
What a difference a day makes could be Whangārei teenager Norty Jensen Heta’s theme song when it comes to this year’s local elections.