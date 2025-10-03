I was shocked back then at the notion of a relatively young person having to live in an old-age home. So, while sadly it is not a new practice, it is right that it is being raised again in the media. I didn’t like it then and the concept remains unpalatable.

More than 800 people aged under 65 are living in rest homes in New Zealand, according to recent news articles.

Northland has 12 rest homes with Young Disabled People’s Units: seven in Whangārei, four in the Mid-North, and one in the Far North.

There is widespread agreement that disabled people require a wide range of living options, providing various levels of support. Residential facilities are a much-needed option in this range. There has been a reluctance from the Government to invest in these services.

This is because in the past some large residential institutions were lacking in terms of choice and control for disabled people to live how they wished.

Today, however, surely, we have the experience and expertise to ensure residential settings no longer have to be like this. Providers here in Tai Tokerau have shown that disabled people can live in facilities where they are treated with respect, have choices, and are involved in their communities.

Kaurilands and Greenways in the Kaipara are great examples of high-quality residential facilities where disabled people are supported to be involved in their communities.

Kaurilands residents work for the Kaipara Refuge Trust, they volunteer for the Hospice Shop and do many other activities. Kaurilands is at capacity; its last vacancy was three years ago.

Greenways Trust has a social enterprise depot, where members do carpentry and make various products. They are also very involved with their community.

Greenways’ last vacancy was over a year ago. The community needs more residential facilities like Kaurilands and the Greenways Trust. They both provide excellent support for their residents to live good lives.

What is not appropriate is for disabled people who are under 65 to be living in aged-care facilities.

Rest homes are experts in providing care for their specialist area – elderly folk.

This demographic has its own needs and cultural requirements.

As do younger disabled folk.

While I may no longer qualify as the latter, I do not yet qualify for rest home status simply because I’m disabled.

Mind you, I was horrified the other day when I looked at my invoice from my chiropodist and they had given me an over-65 discount!

After this shock, I spent a little while reflecting on the style of my clothes, my haircut and the size of my eyebags.

The Government needs to do some reflection too.

It needs to reflect on supporting the development of a range of living options for disabled people that are fit for purpose, giving their residents dignity, respect and choice.

Young disabled people living in aged care is nothing new, it’s ages old, but it needs to be fixed now.