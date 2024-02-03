Jaydene Dixon Komene during an empowerment photo session mid-chemo therapy. Photo / Kirsty Joy Creative

Today is World Cancer Day, where people worldwide challenge governments to enhance cancer service accessibility, reduce disparities in cancer incidence and mortality, and to finally close the care gap. A young Northland mother is adding her voice to the call after her life took an unexpected turn.

Ōkaihau mum Jaydene Dixon Komene (Ngāti Porou) says she was at the peak of life at the start of last year.

The 27-year-old had just started a new job, she was back in the gym - then she found a small lump.

Cancer never crossed her mind.

However, a month later the lump was bigger and sore.

“I thought I’d better see a doctor and I just thought they’d tell me I was overreacting,” Dixon Komene said.

While she said her GP wasn’t concerned given her age and her health, she was still referred to the breast clinic for further testing.

A mammogram and ultrasound led to a biopsy after two lumps were discovered.

“I could tell they were trying not to tell me something, that something wasn’t right,” Dixon Komene said.

The biopsy in March 2023 revealed she had stage three breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes.

“I just burst into laughter when they told me, I think they thought I was crazy.”

But Dixon Komene’s sister was there and she was trying not to break down in front of her.

“There was no point in crying about it, it was what it was. The stress and sadness would only feed the cancer.”

After that life changed. Every Friday for six months her husband would take the day off work to drive her the hour and a half it took to reach Whangārei Hospital for chemotherapy.

Then, following a single mastectomy and some removal of lymph nodes, the trips stretched to Auckland for radiation treatment.

Jaydene Dixon Komene after she underwent a single mastectomy and an axillary node clearance.

“That was probably the hardest part of my treatment because I couldn’t have my support team right there with me,” Dixon Komene said.

Christmas was spent without her husband and children because of the restrictions around treatment.

Dixon Komene said a lot of people were shocked to learn that she had breast cancer - many didn’t believe her because of her age. According to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, only 15 women each year nationwide are diagnosed under the age of 30.

She doesn’t think breast cancer is talked about enough. She shared her experience on social media as a way to raise awareness.

“The thing with cancer is, it doesn’t discriminate. Cancer doesn’t care how old you are or where you’re at in life, it’s a silent killer that can be stopped if we’re aware of it.”

Dixon Komene has finished her treatment and said she wants to get on with living her new normal but wanted others to look out for themselves.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ lead nurse Natalie James said “knowing your normal” was not about looking for cancer but about regularly checking your breasts so you know how they usually look and feel. That way, anything unusual can be checked right away.

“The best way to survive breast cancer is through early detection, so we really want women to empower themselves to be breast aware - it could save your life.”