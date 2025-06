Police have notified WorkSafe after a "workplace incident" earlier this morning near Kaikohe. Photo / NZME

WorkSafe has opened an investigation after a person suffered critical injuries in a workplace incident this morning near Kaikohe.

A spokesman said the incident appeared to involve tree-felling by a contractor.

Police said they were notified about 9.40am of the incident on State Highway 12.

Hato Hone St John said one ambulance, one rapid response unit and a helicopter attended.

The patient was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.